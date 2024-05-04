Township of Black River-Matheson and CUPE 1490 Reach Tentative Agreement and Return to Work Protocol

BLACK RIVER-MATHESON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Township of Black River-Matheson and Local 1490 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) finalized a settlement of all outstanding issues between the parties, following a labour dispute that has lasted more than six months. The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board assisted the parties in reaching the settlement during a mediation.

Both parties have agreed there will be no reprisals against any bargaining unit employee for alleged conduct during the labour dispute. The mutually agreed-upon goal is to concentrate on providing good services to the community in a positive work setting. The township and the workers together are committed to achieving this goal.

The employer bargaining team, led by CAO Chris Wray and Clerk Cassandra Child, has signed off on behalf of the township. The union bargaining team of CUPE 1490 President Serge Bouchard, Tom Pullen, and Brendon Nugent will present the settlement to CUPE 1490 members.

The union will recommend ratification of the tentative settlement to its membership. Upon ratification the new collective agreement will go into effect and township employees will return to work May 15, 2024.