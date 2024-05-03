KCAS Bio and Crux Biolabs Announce Global Spectral Flow Cytometry Alliance

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KCAS Bio continues to deliver against both growth objectives and more integrated customer service offerings. KCAS Bio has partnered with Crux Biolabs, a leading provider of flow cytometry and bioanalytical services located in Melbourne, Australia. KCAS Bio is a leading international Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing comprehensive GLP-compliant bioanalytical and biomarker development testing services for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and cell/gene therapy industries. KCAS Bio offers a complete range of bioanalytical services from early discovery support through registration, providing expertise in biological (large molecule), synthetic (small molecule), and cell/gene therapy drug candidates. KCAS Bio provides services from its three locations in Kansas City, KS; the greater Philadelphia, PA, region; and Lyon, France.

John Bucksath, CEO of KCAS Bio, commented, “We are delighted to partner with the Crux Biolabs team, working to accelerate our combined offering of global development support to the industries and customers we serve. We are committed to supporting the partnership beyond just flow cytometry and are actively engaging on next steps in the partnership. KCAS Bio has embarked on significant investments in spectral flow cytometry, including the placement of harmonized Cytek Aurora cytometers at Crux Biolabs. We remain committed to attracting the industry’s top scientific talent, focusing on outstanding customer service, and accelerating global reach through additional acquisitions and partnerships. With our investor, Vitruvian Partners, we are optimally positioned to invest in our people and deliver world-class services for our growing client base. The partnership with Crux Biolabs enables our combined clients access to expanded operational expertise and geographical reach, supporting the increasing R&D needs of the industries we serve.”

Stefan Cross, CEO of Crux Biolabs, commented, “We are excited about this partnership with KCAS Bio and our combined ability to provide best-in-class services for the biopharma and pharmaceutical industries. As a full-service bioanalytical CRO in Australia, Crux Biolabs is well-positioned to support sponsors and clients through the clinical trial journey – from pre-clinical through full clinical development. Australia is well known for its advantageous Phase 1 clinical trial capabilities and this alliance will allow clients to develop flow cytometry assays for use throughout the clinical trial lifecycle. Establishing common practices and using a harmonized Cytek Aurora platform for spectral flow cytometry with KCAS Bio will bring a unique and industry-leading offering to our current and emerging clients.”

Further information:

About KCAS Bio – KCAS Bio is a premier international provider of bioanalytical and laboratory services that provides comprehensive GLP- and GCP-compliant development services from early discovery support through commercial approval and beyond. One of only a select few CROs offering both large and small molecule development with extensive capabilities and expertise, KCAS Bio provides a truly differentiated approach to its clients who are looking for both scientific expertise and excellent customer service. KCAS Bio is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas – the Kansas City, KS metro area, supported by more than 360 employees. Further information can be found at www.KCASBio.com.

Vitruvian Partners – a leading international growth investor headquartered in London, with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Madrid, Munich, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Singapore, and Shanghai, and c$20bn of active funds. Vitruvian acquired KCAS Bio in April 2021 and has supported the international expansion of the business. Further information can be found at www.vitruvianpartners.com.

About Crux Biolabs – Crux Biolabs, an Australian bioanalytical laboratory, offers a wide range of GCLP/GCP-compliant services. These services encompass PBMC processing, pharmacodynamics (including biomarker, flow cytometry, ELISpot, and anti-drug antibody assays), and pharmacokinetics for both large and small molecules, all tailored to support clinical research. Our team of highly skilled scientists, based in our ISO/IEC 17025-accredited lab in Melbourne, Victoria, specialize in the development and validation of various biomarker and cell assays. We also offer select services from our Sydney, New South Wales, laboratory. For more information, please visit our website at www.cruxbiolabs.com.