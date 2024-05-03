Box Tops for Education and Walmart Partner to Make it Even Easier to Support Teachers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Teacher Appreciation Week, Box Tops for Education and Walmart are making it easier than ever for families to support teachers through the new Connected Accounts app feature. Shoppers can now give back to their school of choice by connecting their Walmart account within the Box Tops app to earn cash for schools, without needing to scan or submit receipts. Families can earn when they download the app, connect their account and buy beloved Box Tops participating products at Walmart in-store or online – including General Mills favorites like Big G Cereals, Fruit Roll-Ups™, Betty Crocker™, Annie’s™ Mac & Cheese and more!

“Since 1996, schools have earned nearly $1 billion through Box Tops for Education, and data shows a large amount of our program supporters are Walmart shoppers. Box Tops has always been one of the easiest ways to support schools and teachers, and we’re excited to make it even easier by partnering with Walmart on our new Connected Accounts app feature,” said Lilly Moeding, Box Tops for Education brand experience manager. “Now you can earn cash for your school every time you buy Box Tops products at Walmart — with no scanning required!”

Box Tops for Education has always believed that a child’s education is the foundation to achieving their fullest potential and teachers are a huge part of that. To further explore the influence educators have on students, YouGov recently conducted a survey* on behalf of Box Tops and discovered 86% of respondents agree that teachers are integral to our society, while almost half (49%) strongly agree that teachers are not celebrated enough in the U.S. With this in mind, Box Tops created the new Connected Accounts feature as the next initiative to help participants automate the process of earning Box Tops, making it easier to support the schools that need it most.

Connected Accounts is now available via the Box Tops app. For instructions on how to activate and use Connected Accounts, visit BoxTops4Education.com.

Don’t have the Box Tops for Education app? Simply download it in the App Store or Google Play.

*Source: YouGov Plc, April 2023

About Box Tops for Education

America's K-8 schools have earned almost $1 billion through the Box Tops for Education® program since it was founded by General Mills in 1996. More than 80,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more. To learn more visit btfe.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino’s, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.