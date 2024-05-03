Wynnchurch Capital Invests in Reagent Chemical & Research

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), announced today that it has acquired Reagent Chemical & Research, LLC (“Reagent” or the ​“Company”) in partnership with management. Headquartered in Ringoes, NJ and family-owned since its founding in 1959, Reagent is the #1 specialty distributor of hydrochloric acid in North America.

Rob Lippert, CEO of Reagent, said, “Over its 65-year history as a family-owned business, Reagent has established itself as the preeminent specialty distributor of hydrochloric acid, with a relentless focus on safety as well as customer and supplier service. As we transition into our next chapter of growth, Wynnchurch’s founder- and management-friendly approach made them the ideal partner.”

Brian Crumbaugh, Partner at Wynnchurch, said, “We have been highly impressed with Reagent’s unique value proposition, long-standing relationships, vast distribution infrastructure, and market leadership position. We are excited to partner with Rob and the Reagent team to continue their long track record of success.”

JD Frank, Principal at Wynnchurch, added, “Reagent has established itself as a critical and reliable partner to its suppliers and customers. The Company is renowned for its high service levels and excellent safety track record. We look forward to building upon that reputation and supporting the Reagent team through the next phase of growth.”

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Wynnchurch. Reagent was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP.

Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and is actively seeking investments. In April 2024, Wynnchurch acquired Handgards, a leading distributor of foodservice products, including disposable gloves, reclosable bags, tabletop items, expendables, and other carryout products. Other recent investments include: FloWorks, a distributor of critical flow control products; Industrial Service Solutions, a national provider of MRO-focused field, shop, and supply services; and FCA, a leading manufacturer of customized industrial protective packaging solutions.

About Reagent:

Headquartered in Ringoes, NJ and family-owned since its founding in 1959, Reagent is the #1 specialty distributor of hydrochloric acid (“HCl”) in North America. HCl is predominantly produced as a byproduct of other chemical manufacturing processes. Reagent’s suppliers (i.e., chemical producers) sell HCl to Reagent who distributes the HCl to a diversified base of customers across a variety of industrial end markets. To deliver on its value proposition to suppliers and customers, Reagent leverages its industry-leading, national infrastructure network comprised of specialized terminals, railcars, trailers, storage tanks, and pipelines, along with unique logistics capabilities and a track record of reliability, safety, and customer service. For more information, please visit: www.reagentchemical.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $9.2 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www​.wyn​nchurch​.com or follow us on LinkedIn.