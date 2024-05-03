Adtran and GLDS integrate Mosaic CP with BroadHub® for enhanced broadband service billing and management

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that GLDS’s customer management and billing platform, BroadHub®, is now integrated with Adtran’s Mosaic CP and its SDX Series of optical line terminals (OLTs). Building on a longstanding partnership, the collaboration enhances automated service management by enabling instantaneous adjustments to network conditions and rapid responses to customer demands. It promises to boost service capabilities and operational efficiencies for service providers globally, offering advanced scalability for growing networks and real-time data analytics for improved service management.

“Our strategic partnership with Adtran is driven by a shared commitment to empowering service providers with robust customer management and billing solutions, simplifying complex network management and delivering superior broadband experiences,” said Adam Ross Hill, partner alliance manager at GLDS. “This joint solution goes beyond integration. It leverages our advanced automation to streamline billing processes, enhance subscriber management and optimize service delivery. By eliminating the need for swivel-chair operations, it delivers significant operational savings and enables service providers to serve their local communities more effectively.”

Integrating GLDS’s BroadHub® with Adtran’s Mosaic CP and software-defined OLTs brings numerous advantages to service providers. It enhances customer management through features like real-time account updates and flexible billing adjustments, paired with a user-friendly interface that streamlines workflow processes. Moreover, the solution supports a scalable architecture that can grow with the size of each business, ranging from smaller systems to large-scale deployments. Together, GLDS and Adtran are making it possible for service providers across the world to guarantee subscribers superior service quality with minimal downtime and heightened network reliability.

“Our partnership with GLDS continues to evolve, enhancing our collective capabilities. By integrating our powerful technologies, we’re transforming how service providers manage their networks and their customer interactions, providing the tools for near-instantaneous adaptations to both network conditions and customer needs,” commented Robert Conger, GM of software platforms and strategy at Adtran. “Combined with our flexible Mosaic CP and SDX family of OLTs, known for their high-performance capabilities and expansive reach, this solution is poised to bring tremendous advantages to service providers and their end users alike. It’s an ideal setup for start-ups and scaled deployments, ensuring the highest service quality and improved reliability for communities everywhere.”

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

