Conduent Announces Agreement to Sell its Casualty Claims Solutions Business to MedRisk

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced an agreement to sell its Casualty Claims Solutions business to MedRisk, the nation’s largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of workers’ compensation patients.

The sale, for $240 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments, consists of Conduent’s workers’ compensation and auto casualty bill review solutions and services that includes the processing of medical bills and clinical services, and its portfolio of Strataware bill review software products. In 2023, the business, with approximately 100 clients across multiple markets, processed approximately 29 million medical bills.

As part of this transaction, current Conduent employees in the Casualty Claims Solutions business will join MedRisk. Conduent will continue to provide mailroom services for current casualty claims clients including MedRisk. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“This transaction is an additional example of the significant progress we have made in our strategy to streamline our portfolio while increasing our focus on core capabilities to fuel Conduent’s growth,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and CEO. “MedRisk is well-established in the workers’ compensation industry, and we are confident in a seamless transition for our associates and clients.”

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the nation’s largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of workers’ compensation patients. For more information, please visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

