TN eCampus Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Drive Inclusivity Across Its Online Courses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TN eCampus, a partnership of higher education institutions across Tennessee, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to streamline accessibility tools and expand the accessibility of course content for online courses offered to students in partner Tennessee Board of Regents institutions across the state.

The program needed a comprehensive digital accessibility solution with user-friendly software that seamlessly integrates into the D2LBrightspace Learning Management System. YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform automatically generates accessible versions of documents and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. The Platform provides an accessibility gauge, highlights accessibility issues, and provides video guidance on how to fix inaccessible content. Advanced analytics help identify gaps in accessibility and can inform decisions throughout an institution’s accessibility journey. In addition, TN eCampus instructors will benefit from YuJa’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents.

YuJa has relationships with many institutions in the TBR, which has a master service agreement that streamlines procurement, including with Volunteer State Community College, Pellissippi State Community College, Nashville State Community College, Chattanooga State Community College, Jackson State Community College, Motlow State Community College, and others.

“We’re excited to work with the TN eCampus program to drive digital accessibility across its hundreds of online courses,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama provides comprehensive, robust tools and features that help drive inclusivity and make learning equitable for students no matter how they learn.”

ABOUT TN ECAMPUS

In Fall 2001, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) launched the Regents Online Degree Program (RODP), a web-based initiative to support the System’s long-range goal of providing quality postsecondary education to Tennesseans who cannot complete their degrees without 24/7 online course access.

Over the span of 20 years, the program’s name evolved to become TN eCampus. Students who need online courses to remain on track for degree completion or to maintain full- or part-time status can fill schedule gaps through the TN eCampus partnership. All 13 TBR community colleges and several locally governed public universities in Tennessee participate in course delivery through the online partnership which launched in fall 2001.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.