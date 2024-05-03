Babson Diagnostics Partners with Cynergy Wellness, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babson Diagnostics, a science-first health care technology company, today announced a partnership with Cynergy Wellness, Inc., a privately-owned provider of nationwide physician services for workplace screening and consumer health. Under the terms of the partnership, Cynergy will provide clinician oversight services for BetterWay™ blood testing orders placed directly by consumers.

Cynergy services include state-required prior authorization for direct to consumer (DTC) testing orders, test reviews to ensure tests are clinically appropriate for a customer, and results assessment to screen for test abnormalities or critical values and when necessary, provide clinical guidance in a follow-up consultation with the patient.

BetterWay blood testing needs only a pea-sized amount of blood collected from a fingertip to produce medically accurate results clinicians and patients can trust. Since BetterWay does not require a phlebotomist to collect blood, Babson will partner with innovative retailers to expand blood testing to pharmacies and other convenient retail locations. The BetterWay test menu covers the most frequently ordered tests for general health, wellness and screenings.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cynergy Wellness as we launch BetterWay,” said David Stein, chief executive officer of Babson Diagnostics. “Our goal is to make blood testing accessible and easy, and that starts with making it available to those consumers who have a personal need for testing, in addition to clinical practices. We are thrilled to have Cynergy join us in ensuring that our DTC testing is appropriate and useful.”

Cynergy provides Medical Review Officer expertise to help ensure the integrity of the testing process – verifying legitimate medical explanations, ensuring test accuracy and adherence to established policies that protect safety for patients, and facilitating a timely flow of test results to patients while protecting the confidentiality of the testing information.

“We are proud to work with Babson Diagnostics in the launch of BetterWay direct-to-consumer blood testing. Broader access to blood tests leads to more individualized engagement in health and well-being. When we deliver innovative testing solutions like BetterWay to a consumer, a workplace, or a geographic population, we improve their health and their overall utilization of healthcare resources,” said Angela Moore, CEO of Cynergy.

BetterWay blood testing will launch in Texas later this year.

About Babson Diagnostics

Babson Diagnostics is a science-first health care technology company reimagining the entire diagnostic blood testing experience. Babson's mission is to make routine blood testing less invasive, more convenient, and affordable, empowering people to take charge of their health.

Babson will bring medically accurate blood testing to the retail pharmacy by using patented technologies and a first-of-its-kind ecosystem that requires only one-tenth the sample volume of traditional venipuncture methods without sacrificing quality, accuracy, or menu breadth.

The company has received key patents in the United States, European Union, and China related to its unique end-to-end technological ecosystem and the ability to maximize the clinical utility of microsamples of blood collected from a fingertip. In addition, Babson has fully validated a broad set of miniaturized assays that are ready for commercial use in its CLIA-certified laboratory.

Babson, based in Austin, Texas, was founded by individuals with deep experience in healthcare, diagnostics, engineering, and laboratory technologies. The company is named in honor of Art Babson, whose legacy of scientific innovation and excellence is the foundation on which the company is built.

For more information, please visit www.BabsonDX.com.

About Cynergy Wellness, Inc.

Cynergy is a privately held provider of physician services and technology solutions that support national workplace safety programs, occupational health screening, and employee/consumer health. Our certified MRO physicians, nurses, and team of industry experts focus on the needs of employers, schools, government entities and employee/consumers who seek frictionless access to health and safety screening innovation. For more information about Cynergy, contact us at info@cynergymro.com.