Minted Announces Webby Awards Win for Kelce Family Holiday Card Partnership

Design marketplace Minted has been named the People’s Voice Winner for a Kids & Family social campaign in the 28th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration for their collaboration with Jason Kelce and family. Jason Kelce’s family of five teamed up with Minted for their 2023 holiday card photoshoot. Authentic family moments that celebrate the humor, joy and chaos that is the holiday season were captured play-by-play. Courtesy of Minted

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the premium design marketplace, today announced that their campaign, “Tackling the Family Holiday Card Photo Shoot with The Kelce Family + Minted” has been named the People’s Voice Winner for a Kids & Family social campaign in the 28th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

As part of an official partnership, Minted helped retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and family tackle the holiday season’s highlight—the family photoshoot and holiday card—which parents everywhere can attest to also being one of the season’s hardest hurdles. Straight from the football field to the Kelce backyard, Jason was joined by wife Kylie and their three daughters as they got in the festive spirit. Authentic family moments were captured play-by-play through compilations of “mic'd up” footage, still and video outtakes, and sweet family interactions that celebrate the humor, joy and chaos that is the holiday season. The Kelce family selected a personalized holiday card design by Minted artist Megan Cash of Canton, Ohio to send to friends and family.

“I have never seen a partnership of this magnitude executed with such speed and quality in a mere span of 10 days,” says Suruchi Shukla, Minted’s VP of Marketing. “I couldn't be more proud of this team and how beautifully this partnership with the Kelce family was brought to life"

Minted will be honored at the 28th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 13 where winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers) the Webby Awards’ star-studded ceremony celebrates the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night’s big winners by following The Webby Awards @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and on YouTube.

About Minted

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world’s untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company’s wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted’s crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.