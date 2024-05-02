AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of AmeriTrust Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of the members of AmeriTrust Group (AmeriTrust), whose principal insurance subsidiaries operate under an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement. AmeriTrust is headquartered in Southfield, MI. In addition, AM Best has revised the Credit Rating (rating) outlooks to stable from positive. (See below for a listing of the rated AmeriTrust insurance subsidiaries).

The ratings reflect AmeriTrust’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, AmeriTrust’s ratings benefit from rating enhancement, in the form of lift, due to support provided by its parent, Accident Fund Insurance Company of America (Accident Fund).

The ratings upgrade for AmeriTrust reflects its increased strategic importance to Accident Fund and its substantially complete integration. Accident Fund closed on its acquisition of AmeriTrust in January 2023 and has actively integrated AmeriTrust into its operations. AmeriTrust has benefited from these integration efforts, which include expanding product diversification efforts, pricing initiatives, enhancing customer experience, expense optimization through efficiencies and process improvement, and implementing enhanced claim strategies.

AmeriTrust will continue to benefit from Accident Fund’s scale and expertise, as well as from the financial strength of the ultimate parent, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company.

AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent). In addition, AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive for the following members of the AmeriTrust Group:

Star Insurance Company

Century Surety Company

ProCentury Insurance Company

Williamsburg National Insurance Company

Ameritrust Insurance Corporation

