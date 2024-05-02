Westwood Insurance Agency LLC Announces Strategic Collaboration With Landsea Homes

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwood Insurance Agency LLC (“Westwood”), an indirect subsidiary of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (“Baldwin”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a leading full-service agency specializing in personal lines insurance for the homebuilding industry, announced today a new strategic collaboration with Landsea Homes, a publicly-traded residential homebuilder.

This relationship will enable Landsea Homes to offer home insurance to their customers through Landsea Insurance Agency by using Westwood’s technology platform. This new offering enhances the insurance buying experience by using an embedded model that allows Landsea Homes’ customers to efficiently secure home insurance early in the home-buying journey. With recognized expertise in procuring insurance for new construction homes, Westwood works with more than half of the top 40 homebuilders in the United States and can offer insurance to more than 99 percent of the communities built by these homebuilders.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Landsea Homes, a company that shares our commitment to providing an excellent customer experience at every step of the home-buying process," said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide competitive home insurance solutions to our clients, even in a hard market, and to help our builder partners and their buyers close on time.”

As the preeminent insurance agency for the homebuilding industry, Westwood offers a fast and easy home insurance experience. Once homebuyers sign a contract to buy a new home, they can receive a personalized quote within 24 hours and can secure a home policy online within minutes.

“With the latest launch of Landsea Insurance Agency, our hope is to help make the process of finding competitive insurance rates as seamless as possible, whether you’re buying your first home or your fifth,” said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes.

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Established in 1952, Westwood Insurance Agency LLC is a leading, full-service personal lines agency specializing in builder-sourced homeowners insurance. Licensed in all 50 states, Westwood has served more than one million homeowners through relationships with leading U.S. homebuilders and top insurance companies. Westwood’s unique platform facilitates seamless home closings by connecting builders, carriers, lenders and homebuyers with click-to-bind technology. For more information, please visit www.westwoodinsurance.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly-traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

ABOUT THE BALDWIN GROUP

The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our clients. We do this by delivering bespoke client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our clients, colleagues, insurance company partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than two million clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwin.com.

