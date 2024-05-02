Osmind Announces Collaboration with the American Psychiatric Association to Advance Quality Psychiatric Care and Accelerate Research

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Osmind, the leading psychiatric treatment and research platform, announced an innovative collaboration with the American Psychiatric Association (APA) to improve the adoption of measurement-based care (MBC) and precision treatment in psychiatry. This collaboration between Osmind and APA’s PsychPRO registry intends to broaden access to personalized care, improve patient outcomes, generate robust real-world evidence (RWE) and accelerate psychiatry’s evolution to precision medicine. PsychPRO registry is a clinical data registry that enables the collection and analysis of clinical data to advance quality improvement efforts and accelerate research for the psychiatric community.

"At Osmind, we emphasize the importance of clinicians participating in evidence-generating medicine to help shape the future of mental health care, especially as the psychiatric field begins to embrace new treatments and precision psychiatry,” said Carlene MacMillan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Osmind. “Clinicians in private practice juggle many competing demands so it is crucial we make participation both easy and worthwhile to them."

Osmind is integrating a number of APA’s diagnostic and outcomes measures of interest, including the DSM-5-TR Self-Rated Level 1 Cross-Cutting Symptom Measure developed by APA researchers, into its electronic health record (EHR) software. The first measure of interest is now available to Osmind clinicians and is part of a library of 40+ measures already in its EHR. Osmind will also help promote adoption of the new APA measures through education, automation, and engagement directly in the EHR at the point of care.

Osmind and APA will additionally explore a seamless integration between the Osmind EHR and PsychPRO so that clinicians using the Osmind EHR can participate effortlessly in the PsychPRO registry. PsychPRO participation supports the standardization of high-quality care and benefits clinicians. Key benefits for clinicians include the ability to better understand how the care they deliver impacts their patient outcomes, and how their patient outcomes compare to their peers across the country in all types of care settings.

Following the successful prospective data capture phase, the collaboration plans to also consider joint research initiatives. Data and feedback collected by Osmind and PsychPRO would be used to analyze outcomes, validate the effectiveness of the measures, enhance clinical practices and guide ongoing research in precision psychiatry.

"PsychPRO is the tool healthcare organizations need to guide their efforts to deliver quality mental health care and improve patient outcomes," said Nitin Gogtay, MD, APA Chief of Research and Deputy Medical Director. "Our collaboration with Osmind will allow us to strengthen PsychPRO today, and long-term offers promise to broaden the scope of our impact on psychiatry and on the patients we serve."

Osmind’s modern and easy-to-use EHR serves independent psychiatric practices across the country, helping them treat their patients with the highest quality care. Through this collaboration, Osmind is enabling independent practices to contribute to the evolution of the field and elevate their own evidence-based practices.

About Osmind

Osmind is a San Francisco–based public benefit corporation led by scientists, technologists, and psychiatrists to advance new evidence-generating medicine that helps people living with moderate to severe mental health conditions. For more information, please visit www.osmind.org.

About the American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 38,900 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and research of mental illnesses. APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.