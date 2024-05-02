Acxiom and ActionIQ Unite to Deliver Composable Customer Data Platform Infused with Customer Intelligence

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the global leader in customer intelligence, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with ActionIQ, a recognized Visionary in Gartner's inaugural 2024 Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms (CDP). This collaboration harnesses the collective power of both companies, transforming how brands and marketers aggregate, analyze, and activate customer data for smarter data-driven marketing and seamless, personalized customer experiences.

Pioneering Modern, Modular Customer Data Management with ActionIQ

ActionIQ redefined CDP technology with its cloud-native, composable architecture, empowering businesses to leverage existing data infrastructures and tailor technology components based on specific needs without the hefty costs and complex implementations typical of traditional platforms. This infrastructure expedites deployment and accelerates the path to value, democratizing access to sophisticated data management solutions for businesses. ActionIQ's CDP supports seamless integrations and enables brands to scale their customer data strategies as business objectives evolve and market conditions change. Unique to this offering, the platform includes a 'try-before-you-buy' option, inviting businesses to test its features using their production data.

Acxiom Partners with ActionIQ to Deliver Data-Driven Customer Intelligence

ActionIQ partnered with Acxiom for its industry-leading expertise to bring these key capabilities to its platform:

Rich Customer Insights : ActionIQ's CDP integrates with Acxiom's #1 ranked consumer data to enhance customer profiles with granular demographic, household, behavioral, and preference data, enabling precise audience segmentation and ultra-personalized marketing strategies.

: ActionIQ's CDP integrates with Acxiom's #1 ranked consumer data to enhance customer profiles with granular demographic, household, behavioral, and preference data, enabling precise audience segmentation and ultra-personalized marketing strategies. Cohesive Identity Resolution: Acxiom Real ID™ technology integrates effortlessly into ActionIQ's CDP, offering a holistic customer view across channels and touchpoints, enhancing the platform's capacity to manage complex identities at scale, maximizing marketing precision.

Acxiom Real ID™ technology integrates effortlessly into ActionIQ's CDP, offering a holistic customer view across channels and touchpoints, enhancing the platform's capacity to manage complex identities at scale, maximizing marketing precision. Optimized Platform Performance : Acxiom's experts work with joint clients to customize and streamline the ActionIQ platform, ensuring it aligns with and drives marketing strategies forward.

: Acxiom's experts work with joint clients to customize and streamline the ActionIQ platform, ensuring it aligns with and drives marketing strategies forward. Advanced Predictive Insights: With Acxiom's cutting-edge AI-driven analytics, ActionIQ's platform is primed with predictive insights that sharpen engagement and scales campaign efficiencies.

With Acxiom's cutting-edge AI-driven analytics, ActionIQ's platform is primed with predictive insights that sharpen engagement and scales campaign efficiencies. Unmatched Data Security and Compliance: In response to tightening global data privacy regulations, Acxiom's Privacy-by-Design framework, paired with ActionIQ's robust security measures and composable architecture ensures the platform remains secure and compliant.

A Transformative Collaboration for Data-Driven Marketing

" Our collaboration with ActionIQ marks a significant milestone in customer data platform innovation," said David Skinner, Head of Strategic Alliances at Acxiom. " It enables us to expand on our mission to provide our clients with comprehensive, scalable solutions to deeply understand and connect with their customers and prospects in the digital age."

" Acxiom's rich legacy and actionable customer intelligence perfectly complements our adaptable, agile platform, setting a new benchmark for CDP technology," said Michael Trapani, Head of Product Marketing at ActionIQ. " Our enhanced, combined platform offers a foundational solution for effective data-driven strategies, driving tailored offerings, more effective engagements, and lasting loyalty."

About Acxiom

Acxiom® is the global leader in customer intelligence and stands at the forefront of AI- enabled, data-driven marketing. As part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), we specialize in high-performance solutions that boost customer acquisition and retention while fueling growth for the world's biggest brands and agencies. We transform omnichannel marketing strategies and execution using our AI-powered data and identity foundation, cloud-based data management, and martech and analytics services. For over 55 years, our teams across the US, UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico have helped businesses optimize their marketing and advertising investments while prioritizing customer privacy. Find us on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com, where marketing is made better.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ, the leading Composable Customer Data Platform is designed for enterprise brands who want to grow faster and deliver meaningful experiences for their customers.

Built for data in constant motion, ActionIQ’s unique composable architecture gives marketers easy and secure ways to activate data anywhere in the customer experience while keeping data securely where it lives. Unify data from any source, build smart audiences, resolve customer identities, and design personalized interactions that unlock revenue across the entire customer lifecycle – all while helping technical teams extend existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs, and performance. Enterprise brands such as Albertsons, Atlassian, Bloomberg, DoorDash, HP, and many more use ActionIQ to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com.