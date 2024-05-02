AppViewX Named “Must See” Vendor at RSA Conference 2024 by Analyst Firm EMA 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppViewX, the leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application security, today announced it was selected by analyst firm EMA (Enterprise Management Associates) for its Vendor Vision 2024 Report. In the report, AppViewX is named one of the 12 vendors that attendees “must see” while attending the RSA Conference next week in San Francisco. AppViewX will demonstrate its innovative SaaS platform and certificate lifecycle management solutions at Booth 4508 in the Moscone North Expo hall.

According to EMA analysts:

“The AppViewX Platform heralds a ground-breaking era in identity management, addressing the intricate network of human and machine entities that demand secure access. Leveraging AI and ML, this platform streamlines identity provisioning and lifecycle management across diverse environments, from on-premises to multi-cloud setups. EMA’s assessment under-scores its role in fortifying cybersecurity postures, enforcing compliance controls, and mitigating risks that expired or rogue digital certificates pose. By centralizing management and automating cryptographic policy enforcement, AppViewX empowers organizations to uphold zero trust principles and bolster resilience against evolving threats.”

“Being named a Visionary Vendor at the RSA Conference by EMA as one of the best products they have seen is one of the most coveted forms of recognition in the industry,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of AppViewX. “Our ability to automate enterprise-wide certificate-based identity provisioning, lifecycle management, and cryptographic policy creation and enforcement in one integrated SaaS platform is unmatched.”

EMA analysts Christopher Steffen, VP of Research and Ken Buckler, Research Director also stated in the report:

“AppViewX stands out with its SaaS-first approach, offering customers a robust SaaS solution mirroring its on-premises version with added features. The rapid updates ensure customers swiftly realize value from the AppViewX Platform. Additionally, AppViewX provides a diverse set of automation workflows, easily customizable through a visual builder. The platform simplifies certificate provisioning by automating the entire process, from issuance to binding, eliminating manual errors and reducing operational overhead.”

About the AppViewX Platform

Out of the box, the AppViewX platform provides instant value to customers by discovering all certificates across complex hybrid multi-cloud enterprise environments, building and maintaining inventories, provisioning both private and public trust certificates from any CA, alerting to expiring certificates and fully automating renewals and revocation to eliminate outages and security weaknesses across machines, applications, workloads, cloud services, and security infrastructure.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. The AppViewX platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and enable crypto-agility.

Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.