Ora and Singapore Eye Research Institute Unveil Groundbreaking Partnership to Propel Ophthalmology Innovation Globally

BOSTON & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ora, Inc., the foremost global ophthalmology contract research organization (CRO), today announced a strategic, exclusive partnership with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), a world-renowned institution for cutting-edge eye research and ophthalmic preclinical studies.

This exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone in the ophthalmology research industry by combining the unparalleled clinical development expertise of Ora with the cutting-edge preclinical study capabilities of SERI. Aimed at providing early-stage innovators around the world with comprehensive research support, this partnership is set to revolutionize the development of new ophthalmic therapies.

SERI is a leading research institute provider of non-clinical ophthalmic animal studies, specializing in the development and use of translatable ocular animal models in a variety of small and large animal species to evaluate drug and device therapies for ocular diseases. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to scientific rigor and ethical preclinical operations, SERI will collaborate with Ora’s biopharmaceutical and device clients to accelerate the development of therapeutic candidates across a range of ocular-specific therapeutic areas.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Comprehensive Preclinical Services: SERI brings a wealth of experience and state-of-the-art resources to ensure that every aspect of preclinical evaluation is conducted with precision and thoroughness, reinforcing Ora’s delivery of top-tier, ethically-minded research in the field.

Unmatched Breadth of Models: SERI boasts an unparalleled array of non-GLP systemic safety, toxicity, ocular safety, pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and efficacy models, spanning both anterior and posterior segments of the eye, which are not readily available from other CROs. This ensures Ora clients have access to a tailored selection of models that best suit the specific requirements of their ophthalmic research endeavors.

Reduced Timelines: The partnership with SERI facilitates the efficient evaluation of potential therapeutic candidates for eye disorders, with expedited access to world class expertise and capabilities for preclinical evaluations.

Quality Assurance: With AALAC accreditation, SERI adheres rigorously to the highest quality and ethical standards of industry best-practices. This commitment ensures that every preclinical study conducted under the partnership meets the pinnacle of reliability, reproducibility, and ethical preclinical operations. Ora and SERI both prioritize the assurance of data integrity, reinforcing the credibility and trustworthiness of the preclinical research conducted.

Expanded Capacity: The partnership with SERI serves as a catalyst for Ora's expansion of research offerings, granting clients access to an even broader range of services to support their ophthalmic drug development programs along with a heightened level of expertise and resources.

“SERI's outstanding reputation and their proficiency in conducting preclinical studies led by Associate Professor Veluchamy A. Barathi align perfectly with the mission of Ora,” said Stuart Abelson, chairman and CEO of Ora, Inc. “By combining our strengths, we are poised to accelerate the development of innovative therapies at all stages, furthering SERI’s mission as a global center of excellence. We are stepping into a new era of preclinical excellence, ready to tackle the next frontier of ophthalmic innovation."

Professor Jodhbir Mehta, MD, executive director of SERI and deputy chief executive officer (Research), SNEC, said, “We are excited to embark on this pivotal partnership with Ora. This collaboration propels us toward realizing SERI’s vision of becoming an international center of excellence in eye and vision research. Our SERI scientists rank among the top 2% globally in ophthalmology, and our unprecedented impact factor in scientific publications showcase our commitment to advancing eye care. By seamlessly integrating our expertise with Ora’s, we aim to provide unmatched preclinical capabilities, accelerating the development of innovative ophthalmic therapies and reinforcing our position as leaders in translating basic science to clinical applications for sight-threatening disorders.”

Leading the partnership and collaboration for Ora will be Buffie Kerstetter, director of preclinical partnerships, as a tenured preclinical business development advocate for Ora’s valued sponsors with 30 years of experience in the preclinical industry. For more information about this partnership, please contact Buffie Kerstetter at bkerstetter@oraclinical.com or Ravi Chandran at ravi.chandran@snec.com.sg

About Ora Inc.

Ora is the world’s leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 85 product approvals. We support a wide array of organizations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora’s pre-clinical and clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world’s most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximize the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn. Ora® and Ora Logo are registered trademarks of Ora, Inc.

About Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI)

Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) is Singapore’s premier national research institute for ophthalmic and vision research and is part of the SingHealth Cluster, one of the 3 healthcare clusters in Singapore.

Renowned for its cutting-edge work in the realms of eye disease and visual science, SERI’s research spans basic, clinical, and translational efforts involving experts in ophthalmology, molecular biology, genetics, bioengineering, AI, epidemiology, and population health.

SERI has grown from a founding team of five in 1997 to an integrated organization of more than 240 staff, encompassing clinician scientists, scientists, research fellows, PhD students and support staff. This makes SERI one of the largest research institutes in the Asia Pacific region, publishing an impressive array of more than 5000 scientific papers.

SERI undertakes vision research in collaboration with local clinical ophthalmic centers and biomedical research institutions, as well as major eye centers and research institutes throughout the world. One of the key strengths of SERI is its multidisciplinary, collaborative approach to research that has led to breakthroughs in understanding and treating eye diseases, resulting in innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

SERI's close proximity to Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC), its clinical arm, facilitates the seamless translation of basic research findings into clinical practice, ensuring rapid availability of the latest treatments and technologies to patients.

SERI aims to be at the forefront of ophthalmic research, translating this knowledge into enhanced patient care, especially in regions where the burden of eye diseases is high.

For more information, please visit www.snec.com.sg/research-innovation and follow us on LinkedIn.