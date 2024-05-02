Curiosity and Estrella MediaCo Partner to Bring New Fast Channels to Samsung TV Plus

SILVER SPRING, Md. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc., a leading global factual entertainment and media company, and Spanish-language media company Estrella MediaCo are teaming up to launch a series of Spanish-language FAST channels, starting with three new channels coming to Samsung TV Plus this summer. Curiosity and Estrella MediaCo will program Curiosity Español, Curiosity Animales, and Curiosity Motores, curating content from Curiosity’s deep library of popular factual films, series, and specials in Spanish.

Curiosity Inc., with its flagship streamer Curiosity Stream as well as the linear Curiosity Channel, Curiosity University, Curiosity Studios, and more, is an industry leader in award-winning documentaries and factual programming exploring science, nature, history, technology, lifestyle, and more. Tapping into Estrella MediaCo’s industry-leading experience in the Spanish-language streaming video market, the new channels will be a strong addition to the FAST ecosystem, giving consumers premium factual content as an alternative to traditional TV subscriptions and offering advertisers more precise audience targeting compared to traditional TV advertising.

"These new FAST channels mark a pivotal moment in Curiosity’s strategy to enhance the accessibility of high-quality factual television to an even broader audience,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “Given Estrella MediaCo’s commitment to deliver the absolute best Spanish-language entertainment to the U.S. Hispanic audience, we are thrilled that Curiosity Español, Curiosity Animales, and Curiosity Motores will be among the first Spanish-language factual channels on the Samsung TV Plus lineup of premium television content.”

“Curiosity’s vast library of world-class documentary content is untapped in the Spanish-language FAST marketplace. This is an innovative partnership that will engage our Hispanic viewers and deliver for our advertising partners,” said René Santaella, Chief Digital and Streaming Officer, Estrella MediaCo.

Featuring films and series including Engineering the Future (Ingenieria Del Futuro), Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (Chimpancés Rescatados del Congo con Jane Goodall), and Classic Cars (Autos Clásicos) the three new FAST channels are Curiosity Español, stacked for binge-watching award-winning content from popular genres like history, science, and space; Curiosity Animales, taking viewers up close to the wild animal kingdom; and Curiosity Motores, a joy ride for all types of motor enthusiasts--by land, air, sea, and even space.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Estrella MediaCo is a trade name of MediaCo Operations LLC.