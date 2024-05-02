AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Donegal Insurance Group Members and Donegal Group Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of Donegal Insurance Group (Donegal Group). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of the publicly traded holding company, Donegal Group Inc. (Delaware) [NASDAQ: DGICA and DGICB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the member companies.)

The ratings reflect Donegal Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Donegal Group’s balance sheet strength assessment reflects its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), stabilized loss reserving trends, conservative investment portfolio, a comprehensive reinsurance program and sound liquidity position. These factors are offset partially by elevated underwriting leverage and a modest stockholders’ dividend obligation.

Although the individual members within Donegal Group play a specific role in the organization’s overall business plan, and their operating performances vary, each contributes favorably to the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization. In addition, each member supports the corporate business strategy and benefits from shared senior management, intercompany reinsurance and the added financial flexibility of Donegal Group Inc. to raise capital through debt or equity offerings during favorable investment markets.

Donegal Group’s adequate operating performance assessment reflects volatile net underwriting results in recent years, largely driven by severe weather-related losses, inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions, namely in 2021, 2022 and to a smaller degree in 2023 with a widespread impact across the industry. Overall, the group’s five-year combined ratio average slightly lags the property/casualty insurance industry’s composite average but is in line with its 10-year combined ratio on an average basis. Management has instituted a series of profitability initiatives in recent years to improve the group’s underwriting performance, including significant rate actions, the transfer of unprofitable accounts and investing in new technology.

Donegal Group’s neutral business profile assessment reflects its geographic and product line diversification, effective use of technology in the independent agency distribution channel, and a history of successful expansion through strategic acquisitions and affiliations.

Donegal Group’s appropriate ERM is demonstrated through a formal risk management process, which provides assurances that the organization’s key compliance, financial and operational risks are addressed in meeting organizational objectives. Additionally, Donegal Group purchases various excess of loss and per risk reinsurance treaties from high quality reinsurers to protect surplus, reduce volatility and increase capacity.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed, with stable outlooks for the following members of Donegal Insurance Group:

Atlantic States Insurance Company

Donegal Mutual Insurance Company

Michigan Insurance Company

Mountain States Commercial Insurance Company

Mountain States Indemnity Company

Peninsula Indemnity Company

Peninsula Insurance Company

Southern Insurance Company of Virginia

Southern Mutual Insurance Company

