HTeaO Proudly Now Serving Cole Hauser’s Free Rein Coffee Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is now proudly serving a variety of coffee beverages that contain two of Free Rein Coffee Company’s premium grade blends: Homestead and American Dirt. These coffee beverages are now available at participating HTeaO locations, alongside an array of Free Rein products and merchandise including ground coffee, coffee pods, hats, drinkware, and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cole Hauser and the Free Rein Coffee Company team to introduce their great coffee at many of our HTeaO locations,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “Free Rein is a beverage concept that deeply aligns with our western roots and community values. We fell in love with their bold yet smooth blends, and we are confident that our customers will enjoy them too.”

One of these shared values includes honoring those that have dedicated themselves to taking care of people and the community. First responders in uniform have always been served for free in HTeaO locations, providing a strong alignment with Free Rein’s ongoing commitment to ‘serve those who serve’.

HTeaO will serve Free Rein’s American Dirt (dark roast) and Homestead (medium roast) in a variety of drip, latte, iced coffee, and espresso beverages, rolling out at participating locations throughout 2024.

“I’m looking forward to the partnership with HTeaO to share our smooth coffee with bold flavors with their customers,” said Cole Hauser, founder of Free Rein Coffee Company. “Our mission at Free Rein is to Serve Those Who Serve – giving back to military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers – and we’re proud that HTeaO supports our same vision.”

In addition to these new offerings, HTeaO is reintroducing classics like the Marfa Morning Latte, Liquid Gold Iced Coffee, and Horchata Iced Coffee, now using Free Rein coffee products. These beloved concoctions promise to tantalize taste buds and offer a better twist to your coffee experience.

"With our unwavering dedication to quality and community, we're enthusiastic about offering this exceptional coffee to our loyal fans and customers," adds Nielsen.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products and caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 26 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients.

Free Rein Coffee Company can be purchased at HTeaO’s outposts, as well as online at FreeReinCoffee.com. For more information on HTeaO please visit www.HTeaO.com.

About HTeaO

HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, has ascended as a frontrunner within this niche, a growing category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective, highly-attractive business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, resulting in significantly reduced costs of goods. Offering a range of ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products, HTeaO caters to customers both in-store and through convenient drive-thru services. Each location boasts 26 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. In January 2023, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas-based private equity firms, Crux Capital and Trive Capital, signaling a strategic move for stable expansion. Hitting a significant milestone of 100 locations in early 2024, HTeaO is on the path of continued growth. HTeaO believes in fostering an atmosphere where all are welcoming, and takes pride in its commitment to giving back to its local communities. For more information on franchise opportunities, please visit https://hteao.com/franchise/.

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein Coffee Company was founded by Cole Hauser and friends Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez, to create high quality coffee that fuels folks to Get Up And Get After It and chase their dreams. From our roastery in San Angelo, TX, we’ve been slow-roasting our coffee in small batches for over 20 years, for smooth coffee that’s full of flavor. Arising from Cole’s long standing support of veteran causes, our mission is to Serve Those Who Serve, and every purchase of Free Rein Coffee helps give back to those that serve our country and communities, including military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers.

Free Rein Coffee is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats; and ready to wear as a line of branded apparel and gear. To learn more visit http://freereincoffee.com.