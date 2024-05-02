VirtualHealth and MDI Health Technologies Announce Partnership with AI Features to Optimize Medication Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualHealth® is excited to announce a new partnership with MDI Health Technologies (MDI Health), a leader in AI-powered medication management solutions. MDI’s technology utilizes AI to reimagine medication management and help leading payors and value-based care providers improve medication treatment, lower costs, and improve clinical outcomes.

“MDI’s solution will be an incredible addition to the HELIOS platform. Its comprehensive analysis and AI automation capabilities significantly reduce the total cost of care for at risk populations. MDI can enable payers to scale their impact through auto-generation of personalized, high-impact clinical interventions,” said Sue Powers, Chief Growth Officer at VirtualHealth. “We know how important medication management is to our clients, and MDI’s HIPAA-compliant solution will help HELIOS users save on utilization and Rx spend, reduce the risk of drug-related medical events, and help their clinical teams to be more efficient and effective.”

MDI Health’s solution has been shown to help payers more accurately identify at-risk populations, improve STAR ratings, decrease hospitalizations, and prevent adverse drug events.

“Due to the hyper-personalized and comprehensive analysis of our system, we continuously find millions of dollars in savings on top of existing payors’ clinical programs,” said Avishai Ben-Tovim, CEO at MDI Health. “We've seen $2,000 in savings per high-risk member annually, along with a remarkable 20% reduction in medications per individual, so we’re excited to partner with HELIOS and help their clients see similar results. We’re excited to have this opportunity to partner with VirtualHealth to bring our solution to enhance the HELIOS platform’s strong clinical capabilities.”

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth is dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to provide the exceptional value-based care that members need to change their lives for the better. To do this, VirtualHealth created the industry-leading medical management platform HELIOS® to meet the needs of government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers. Trusted by some of the largest and most innovative healthcare organizations, HELIOS supports care and disease management, population health, utilization management, FHIR data interoperability, and more. Unrivaled in the industry with 90% configurability, HELIOS utilizes AI, powerful automations, and unlimited clinical workflows and integrations to enable faster and more effective care. Intuitive and easy to use, VirtualHealth’s solutions help remove provider-payer frictions, lower operational and administrative costs, and drive productivity and efficiency gains, all while maintaining compliance. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About MDI Health

MDI Health is reimagining medication management with AI to reduce total cost of care at scale. MDI’s platform is used by payors and value-based providers across the nation to optimize medication treatment, reduce utilization and Rx spend, effectively deprescribe, and improve clinical outcomes. The MDI platform continuously generates thousands of dollars in savings per high-risk member annually, along with a remarkable reduction in medications per individual. MDI’s unique impact lies within the ability to both identify incremental value on top of existing programs and drive AI-enabled clinical interventions at scale. To learn more visit www.MDIHealth.com