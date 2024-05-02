Menlo Security Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to Advance Enterprise Browser Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Menlo Security, the pioneer of browser security, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to deliver its advanced and comprehensive browser security solution to enterprises. Through the partnership, Menlo Security will expand its global usage of Google Cloud’s infrastructure and collaborate with Mandiant on threat research.

As threat actors have increasingly focused on the browser attack surface, the threat to browsers has outpaced traditional protections from cyber-attacks, exposing users and enterprises. The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browser works with all local browsers to prevent and detect known and unknown browser threats. In partnership with Google Cloud, the Menlo Security browser security solution now includes major new capabilities to:

Manage local policies for browsers

Protect enterprise users from evasive ransomware and phishing attacks

Secure access to applications and corporate data

Mandiant will also strengthen its browser security expertise through training provided by Menlo threat research. The strengthened security partnership allows mutual customers to take advantage of integrated products, such as Google Chronicle Security Operations, and VirusTotal Threat Intelligence.

“Partnering with Google Cloud enhances our AI capabilities, expands our global reach through the Google Cloud platform, and strengthens Mandiant’s browser security expertise,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, CEO of Menlo Security. “The new capabilities bring added depth to browser security for enterprises without adding user or management complexity. With Google Cloud and Menlo Security, enterprises can focus on securing the application edge without the need for replacement browsers.”

“Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure enables organizations to safely build, scale, and manage critical workloads globally,” said Sunil Potti, Vice President and General Manager of Security at Google Cloud. “We're pleased to partner with Menlo Security and provide the secure platform for the browser security needs of enterprise and public sector customers.”

The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browser Solution

The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browser Solution enables the workspace of tomorrow. Menlo delivers browser security to desktops and mobile work, protecting users, applications, and data and delivering advanced enterprise security capabilities to Chromium-based browsers. The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browser Solution is available now for all Chromium-based browsers and available in Google Cloud Marketplace later in 2024.

To learn more about how Menlo Security protects users against zero-hour phishing attacks and evasive ransomware droppers or to see how you can simplify zero-trust access, replace outdated VDI deployments, or enable hybrid workforces to adopt new tools, such as GenAI services safely, go to https://www.menlosecurity.com/ today.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack enterprise browsers. Menlo Security’s patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.