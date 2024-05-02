$39 million Public Private Partnership To Bring Fiber Internet to 16,000 Locations in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--About 16,000 locations in Lowndes County, Ga., will be able to get high-speed fiber internet for the first time, due to a $39 million public private partnership.

Construction has already started and is expected to provide multi-gig internet speeds to eligible homes and businesses across the counties. This project will be critical in providing high-speed internet to underserved and unserved residents in the counties.

Leaders from broadband provider Kinetic and Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), along with state officials participated in a joint groundbreaking ceremony here today with county commissioners to commence the fiber expansion.

The public private partnership between Lowndes County, Colquitt EMC and Kinetic is funded in part with $21.7 million from the Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the county. Kinetic will invest $17.6 million of private capital and will cover any cost overruns.

“ After months of dedicated collaboration, I’m proud to stand here today and witness the development of these 16,000 locations in Kinetic’s largest Georgia fiber build project to date,” said Michael Foor, Georgia Kinetic Operations President. “ As a Georgian, this moment marks not just the culmination of our collective efforts, but also the beginning of a transformative journey for us and businesses across the communities of Lowndes County.”

Quotes you can use:

" The collaborative efforts of Kinetic, Colquitt EMC, Governor Kemp and the dedicated officials of the Lowndes County board brought much-needed access to an additional 16,000 locations. Kinetic’s blazing fast fiber speeds will benefit households, businesses, and educational institutions across the county through a transformative improvement in broadband services," said Senator Russ Goodman (R-GA).





“ This partnership was a natural fit. The majority of citizens in the EMC’s territory, who were unserved or underserved, were both Colquitt EMC members and Kinetic customers,” said Danny Nichols, Colquitt EMC President. “ It is rare that two utilities share the same goal and we’re proud Colquitt EMC could provide value and assistance to Kinetic’s broadband expansion.”





“ It is rare that two utilities share the same goal and we’re proud Colquitt EMC could provide value and assistance to Kinetic’s broadband expansion.” “ As we mark this groundbreaking moment for Kinetic’s 16,000 location development, it’s important to recognize that with their services, opportunity knows no bounds, regardless of zip code,” said Georgia Broadband Director Jessica Simmons. “ This project is more than just laying cables; it’s about laying the foundation for future generations in Georgia to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”





“ This project is more than just laying cables; it’s about laying the foundation for future generations in Georgia to thrive in an increasingly digital world.” " As we navigate through an evolving technological era, the state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure implemented by Kinetic emerges as a cornerstone for these communities bolstering economic growth, advancing educational opportunities, and enhancing healthcare accessibility,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager.





“ This groundbreaking signifies the start of new possibilities for Lowndes County,” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Chairman. “ Technology is ever evolving, and this project will bring broadband that can handle present and future demands to our community. I’m glad that we were able to collaborate with Kinetic to expand this critical service to more than 16,000 unserved homes and businesses.”

Kinetic and Colquitt EMC have partnered since 2019 when the Georgia State Legislature passed legislation to allow the state’s EMCs to participate in bringing broadband service to underserved and unserved areas. Soon after this bill’s passage, Colquitt EMC contacted broadband providers to determine the best method for Colquitt’s participation.

Fiber optics provide superior performance over cable, fixed wireless access (FWA), and satellite technologies. Fiber offers higher speeds, lower latency, and better reliability due to its resistance to weather and power outages. Fiber delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds, essential for seamless streaming, gaming, and large file transfers. Its dedicated bandwidth means no shared connections, ensuring consistent service without congestion.

This project is being administered through the State of Georgia and Lowndes County, supported in whole or part by the American Rescue Plan Act State Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, award number GA-0011307, a federal award granted to the State of Georgia by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, visit www.gokinetic.com or call Kinetic’s local office at 229-317-1607.

About Kinetic:

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

Category: Kinetic