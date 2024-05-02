Centric Brands and Authentic Announce Accessories Partnership for Vince

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (the “Company”) today announced a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, for Vince. Centric Brands, which recently announced the addition of Jennifer Fisher jewelry to its portfolio, will design, manufacture and distribute Vince branded handbags, small leather goods, and belts for men and women.

“Vince is an incredible brand that has a tremendous opportunity to expand in the accessories category through Centric’s expertise in design, sourcing, and marketing. We look forward to building upon the brand DNA and creating a meaningful business,” said Jarrod Kahn, Group President, Accessories, Centric Brands.

With a long-standing partnership across several brands, including Frye, Hervé Léger, Izod, Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy and now Vince, Authentic and Centric Brands share a strategic vision for driving growth.

“Centric Brands has consistently demonstrated its ability to translate brand identity into high-quality products that resonate with consumers,” said Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer at Authentic. “Building on our partnership, we are pleased to offer accessories that embody the essence of Vince – sophistication and style.”

The belts, bags, and small leather goods will range from $125-$225 and handbags from $250-$595. The product assortment will be available at department stores, specialty retailers as well as e-commerce sites.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and Izod® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Kenneth Cole®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in London, Toronto, and Montreal. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global Lifestyle and Entertainment portfolio. It connects strong brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. As the world’s largest sports and entertainment licensing company, Authentic’s brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,300-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Prince®, Izod®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

