Transact Campus and Genea Partner to Revolutionize Door Access Solutions for Higher Education

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As colleges and universities nationwide increasingly prioritize the modernization of their campuses through digital transformation, Transact Campus, Inc., “Transact” the award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions has partnered with Genea Security (Genea), a top provider of cloud-based access control. This partnership will help colleges and universities nationwide prioritize the modernization of their campuses through digital transformation.

This collaboration offers significant advancements in door access systems for colleges and universities, shifting from traditional on-premise software to a robust, open, cloud-based platform built on non-proprietary hardware. The integration of Genea's security solutions with Transact Transaction System Enterprise (TSE) enables seamless provisioning of access rights, enhancing security and operational efficiency across campuses.

Through this partnership, Transact is set to redefine how colleges and universities manage door access systems. By integrating Genea's innovative open, cloud-based technology with Transact's robust mobile credential solutions, this collaboration promises not only to expand Transact's product line but also to cement its status as a technological leader in the educational sector. The transition from traditional, on-premise software to a more dynamic, cloud-based platform represents a significant leap forward in campus security technology.

"Our collaboration with Genea marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative and integrated solutions for higher education,” said Rasheed Behrooznia, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Campus ID at Transact. “By integrating Genea’s advanced cloud technology with our mobile credential ecosystem, we are setting new standards for campus security and operational efficiency.”

For Genea, the partnership further solidifies the provider’s commitment to safety and security in higher education. By harnessing Transact's extensive and stable customer relationships, Genea is poised to further its position in the higher education market. The synergy between Genea's advanced door access solutions and Transact's established products ensures not only enhanced security features for campuses but also continuity in efficient card office operations, backed by comprehensive support throughout the product lifecycle.

"This partnership with Transact Campus represents a pivotal expansion of our technologies into the higher education sector, where we already have clients, but are now strategically positioned to significantly enhance our impact with Transact," Mike Maxsenti, General Manager of Genea Security. "Through this partnership, we are taking significant strides forward, leveraging our open, non-proprietary cloud-based platform. Together, we are delivering a sophisticated door access solution tailored to the distinct security requirements of colleges and universities. This innovative solution enhances safety and convenience for students and staff alike, marking a new era of collaboration and advancement in campus security technology."

To learn more about Transact, visit www.transactcampus.com

To learn more about Genea, visit www.getgenea.com

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus is the leader in innovative payment, campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,940 client institutions. Since inception, Transact has facilitated more than $53 billion in payments annually, has provisioned over 1.5 million mobile credentials and has enabled hundreds of millions of contactless mobile wallet transactions and purchases. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Genea

Genea is recognized as a leading provider of cloud-based physical security solutions, founded on non-proprietary Mercury hardware. The platform seamlessly integrates with various security infrastructures, spanning from video management to chat systems, consolidating operations into a unified dashboard accessible through a single pane of glass. Serving a diverse clientele, including Fortune 50 companies, enterprises, retail chains, technology firms, schools, hospitals, and more, Genea offers unparalleled credential flexibility and security options with physical key cards, mobile, or Wallet credentials. The platform empowers IT and security teams with a customizable dashboard and robust feature set, facilitating efficient monitoring, provisioning, and response to access events. Furthermore, Genea provides round-the-clock live customer support, ensuring assistance is readily available whenever needed. Genea has transitioned over one million users across more than 3,000 locations to cloud-based security and utility management, Genea continues to innovate and redefine standards in physical security. For further information, visit www.getgenea.com