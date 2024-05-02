BlackRock Invests in Willow to Support Growth of NextGen Investors

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) has made a minority investment in Willow Network, Inc. (“Willow”), a startup providing services to help financial advisors better serve a growing population of new investors.

Willow (trustwillow.com) is using the funds to launch two new certificate programs to help advisors better respond to the unique financial and planning challenges faced by this next generation of clients. A generational wealth-transfer opportunity is expected to significantly grow the number of women and younger investors over the next few years, and these new educational programs will provide advisors with the unique skills needed to serve more diverse client segments.

"We are experiencing the greatest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, with a majority of these assets shifting into the hands of women and younger investors. BlackRock is committed to ensuring advisors feel prepared to capture this generational opportunity. Willow’s innovative and industry-first offering is powering that mission,” said Elizabeth Koehler, Head of Advisor Engagement at BlackRock. "Our partnership with Willow is rooted in our firms' shared purpose to bring financial well-being to more and more people."

Advisors who complete Willow’s new educational programs will be eligible for two certificates:

Advisor for Women™

Advisor for NextGen™

To earn the certificate, advisors must complete on-demand continuing education (CE) video trainings and assessments, live coaching assessments, and uphold Willow’s Ethical Standards. Once that is complete, advisors can gain access to prospective clients through Willow’s digital marketing platform.

“BlackRock has a talented team and resources dedicated to helping advisors guide their clients in achieving their unique financial goals,” Lacy Garcia, Founder and CEO of Willow, said. “Together, we are delivering great outcomes for advisors and investors. We are passionate about expanding the Willow platform to help more advisors better serve women and the next generation of clients.”

As part of the transaction, BlackRock now holds a Board seat on Willow’s Board of Directors, held by Koehler. In addition, Anusha Sriram, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Aladdin Wealth at BlackRock, serves as a board observer.

The financial impact of the transaction is not material to BlackRock earnings. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About Willow

Willow is an award-winning wealthtech platform that powers financial advisors acquisition, growth, and retention of tomorrow's investors. Through Willow’s education, coaching, and marketing platform, advisors gain the knowledge, skills and tools needed to acquire and better serve modern clients and align their financial plan with their personal values. Willow helps individuals find the best-fit financial advisor. Powered by generative AI (and backed by human QA), our proprietary algorithm incorporates both financial criteria and personal elements critical to establishing a personal connection between an advisor and client. Willow is an approved CE credit sponsor for CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA® and CDFA®. Please visit trustwillow.com to learn more.