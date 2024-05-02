U.K.-Based Footwear Brand FitFlop Selects Ryder as U.S. Supply Chain and Logistics Provider

U.K.-based footwear brand FitFlop's new U.S. logistics operations are strategically located within Ryder’s newly built 700,000-square-foot multiclient warehouse facility in Columbus, Ohio. Ryder now provides e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment as well as reverse logistics for the high-growth brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, is the new e-commerce, omnichannel fulfillment, and reverse logistics provider for U.K.-based footwear brand FitFlop. With expansion plans throughout the U.S. and Canada, FitFlop selected Ryder for its expertise in providing tech-forward, scalable supply chain solutions for high-growth fashion and apparel brands.

FitFlop’s new logistics operations are strategically located within Ryder’s newly built 700,000-square-foot multiclient warehouse facility in Columbus, Ohio – one of the nation’s fastest-growing large metropolitan areas with access to more Americans within 500 miles than any other major inland or coastal port and to 80% of the U.S. population within two days via standard ground shipping.

Additional benefits to FitFlop include a more efficient facility with faster fulfilment times and ample storage, the ability to rate shop and to expand transportation capabilities across its omnichannel business, quicker returns processing, Foreign Trade Zone optimization, and increased supply chain resilience with Ryder’s well-established and flexible North American transportation network.

“The FitFlop team has been deliberate in finding fulfillment partners with proven experience in their product category, as well as the strongest possible handle on the local market,” says Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of e-commerce for Ryder. “Both categorically and geographically, Ryder is equipped to help FitFlop realize scalable omnichannel success. We look forward to seeing the company thrive with the help of Ryder’s fulfillment and reverse logistics expertise, vast nationwide distribution network, extensive technology suite, best-in-class warehouse management practices, and end-to-end transportation logistics solutions.”

In addition to enabling FitFlop to enter new markets, the footwear brand and Ryder aim to elevate the level of service provided to FitFlop’s omnichannel customers – including major retailers, boutique shops, the brand’s U.S. flagship store in New York’s Soho district, and e-commerce consumers – namely by having a local, reliable logistics partner with a proven track record for helping brands seamlessly scale with growth, market fluctuations, and seasonality.

“We collaborated with Ryder on what was a challenging timeline involving much work across the holiday period and New Year to check we were set up for a February go-live,” says Sal Billington, global logistics director for FitFlop. “An incredible amount of effort was provided from both businesses to achieve the smooth implementation we experienced. Thanks to everyone involved, this will set up our U.S. business with a solid range of omnichannel services for the future.”

Ryder now operates four multiclient distribution centers in the Columbus area, due to its relatively central U.S. location and proximity to key transportation hubs and population centers. Additionally, Ryder operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet across North America; and, through its e-commerce business, has the ability to deliver to 100% of the population within two days and 60% within one day.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles, services fleets at 760 maintenance locations, and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About FitFlop

We were born different. Unlike other brands in our category, we’re a smart engineering company that happens to make footwear. Through biomechanical engineering and ergonomic design, we help people achieve more and feel better with contemporary every-day footwear that helps maximise your energy as you move.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, we’ve been set apart from the pack from the get-go. Harnessing our unique scientific approach (fusing world-class biomechanics and advanced technology with bold, directional design) led to our first product – the WalkStar 1 sandal – quickly becoming a global phenomenon.

And it’s this unique, smart ethos – blending science and shoe-making smarts – that has created the fast-paced, celebrated brand we are today, with more than 65 million pairs sold across the globe.

You can find us in 73 countries with a total of over 5,000 stores and stocked by more than 2,000 retailers and 31 distributors. Our 145 FitFlop concept stores are located in the U.K., U.S., Europe, the Middle East, India, and the APAC region. As well as our growing head office in the U.K., we have new showrooms in London and New York.

Our community of wearers spans motivations and generations, women and men who live intentionally – always looking for ways to help optimise their every-day. www.fitflop.com

