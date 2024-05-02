Belmont Becomes First Tennessee University To Partner With Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Belmont University. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, the university began using Evolv Express® for weapons detection at its Curb Event Center Arena late last year.

Evolv Express uses sensor technology combined with artificial intelligence to differentiate between threats and the kinds of common metal objects people carry. The multipurpose arena, which can accommodate 5,000 seated guests, uses Express systems to screen guests attending basketball and volleyball games, concerts and other activities.

The arena joins a growing list of performing arts, sports and entertainment venues in Music City that use Express to enhance safety and elevate the guest experience. The Tennessee Titans have used Express for the past three seasons, while neighboring Bridgestone Arena became the first professional hockey Evolv partner more than a year ago. Opry Entertainment Group experienced the benefits of Express when the system was deployed at the iconic Grande Ole Opry.

“Venue management professionals are a tight-knit community, and we share what works and what doesn’t with one another,” said Andrea Runner, senior director of business operations and special projects at Belmont University. “There’s a buzz about Evolv across the city, and as Nashvillians, we’ve experienced Evolv first-hand at a number of venues locally. We needed our weapons detection partner to be on par with the university in terms of being innovative while also providing a seamless customer experience, and Express fits the bill.”

While Belmont is the first university in the state – and city of Nashville – to use Express, many school districts in Tennessee partner with Evolv. Nationally, the company’s solutions are in more than 800 school buildings and screen roughly 600,000 students daily.

“Nashville is an example of a city – similar to a number of other major metros like Boston, Denver and Houston – where Evolv is now an expectation because it’s used so widely,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “Belmont is an exemplary educational institution, and now, it’s leading the way for other centers of higher education in using the best available technology to protect students, faculty, staff and other guests.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

