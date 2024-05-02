SLR Credit Solutions Agents Senior Credit Facility for Fluent, Inc.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR CS”) announced the closing of a $50 million senior credit facility comprised of a revolver and term loan for Fluent, Inc. (“Fluent” or the “Company”), a leader in performance marketing, delivering customer acquisition and partner monetization solutions through its digital media portfolio, global commerce partnerships, and proprietary data and tech.

Proceeds from the transaction were used to refinance existing debt and to provide enhanced liquidity for general operations and growth.

“We are enthusiastic about the strategic and financial role that our performance marketplaces are playing in our long-term growth agenda,” said Don Patrick, CEO of Fluent. “The new credit facility from SLR CS will provide the necessary flexibility for our transformation and growth over the next 12 months and beyond.”

Tanner Phifer, Managing Director of SLR CS, added, “Fluent is a market leader and continues to make strategic investments as the sector evolves. We are excited to be the Company’s financial partner and to help support their key initiatives.”

About SLR Credit Solutions

SLR Credit Solutions (f/k/a Crystal Financial), a portfolio company of SLR Capital Partners, is a leading provider of direct private credit focused on originating, underwriting, and managing both asset-based and cash flow financings from $20 - $150 million to middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, its team of experienced, responsive professionals have provided more than $4 billion in secured debt commitments across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.slrcreditsolutions.com.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has been a leader in performance marketing since 2010, offering customer acquisition and partner monetization solutions that exceed client expectations. Leveraging untapped channels and diverse ad inventory across partner ecosystems and owned sites, Fluent connects brands with consumers at the most optimal moment, ensuring impactful engagement when it matters most. Constantly innovating and optimizing for performance, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. For more information visit https://www.fluentco.com/