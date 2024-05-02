KARL STORZ and Well Lead Medical Announce Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of ClearPetra Stone-Removal System in the U.S.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KARL STORZ United States announces an exclusive agreement with Well Lead Medical to offer the ClearPetra suction-evacuation ureteral access sheath in conjunction with KARL STORZ endoscopic visualization devices for comprehensive urinary stone management.

The ClearPetra ureteral access sheath uses negative-pressure aspiration, enabling efficient and effective continuous-flow lithotripsy for stone removal.1 Now with a flexible tip, the sheath can be steered into the calyces within the kidney to remove renal stones.

ClearPetra signifies a breakthrough in urolithiasis treatment. This strategic collaboration aims to transform the landscape of endourology, enhancing patient care and surgical outcomes.

“Our strategic collaboration with Well Lead Medical on ClearPetra represents a major step forward in stone management. We are excited to provide this clinically differentiated technology, which is complementary to the range of solutions KARL STORZ offers urologists,” said Michael Hendershot, Vice President, Urology and Gynecology, Sales and Marketing at KARL STORZ United States.

“The collaboration between Well Lead Medical and KARL STORZ represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing endourology. The ClearPetra innovative technology, coupled with KARL STORZ's expertise in endoscopic solutions, will empower urologists to achieve superior surgical outcomes," said Duan Songfeng, Vice General Manager, International Sales & Marketing, Research Institute at Well Lead Medical.

Join KARL STORZ at the American Urological Association in San Antonio May 3–5.

Visit KARL STORZ at the AUA conference from May 3 to 5 to get hands-on experience with ClearPetra and learn how it can impact the treatment of urinary stones.

During the show, KARL STORZ will be sponsoring a Tech Talk on May 4, 10:00–10:25 a.m., at Booth #1733. Sri Sivalingam, MD, MSc, FRCSC, Cleveland Clinic, will discuss his experience using ClearPetra and its effect on clinical practice. The talk will focus on the practical applications of stone aspiration with ClearPetra for PCNL and flexible ureteroscopy procedures.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and surgical imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. The company offers a comprehensive range of urology solutions, including numerous approaches to stone management—e.g., flexible ureteroscopy, minimally invasive PCNL, and thulium fiber laser. With subsidiaries around the world, KARL STORZ is a family-owned company based in Germany that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, visit www.karlstorz.com.

References

1 Tuoheti KB et al. A novel double-sheath negative-pressure versus conventional minimally invasive percutaneous nephrolithotomy for large kidney stone. Nature: Sci Rep 13. 2023. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-50237-7