Comcast Awarded More Than $61 Million to Expand Network to Homes and Businesses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast announced it has been selected by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program funded by the Capital Projects Fund (CPF), to expand its network across 158 municipalities. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority awarded Comcast more than $61 million to bring gigabit plus speeds to homes and businesses that were previously unserved or underserved with high-speed Internet. As service becomes available, residents and businesses will have access to Comcast’s full suite of services, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity TV & Streaming, and Xfinity Mobile as well as Comcast Business Internet and mobile. Comcast expects these projects will be complete in late 2026.

“ We are thrilled to have been selected by the Commonwealth to reach more Pennsylvanians in unserved areas with our superior network while also enabling them to benefit from the power of the Internet and engage in the digital economy,” said Ricky Frazier Jr., Senior Vice President, Comcast’s Keystone Region which is based in Pennsylvania. “ The enthusiasm for our company within these communities has been humbling. There is a strong desire for Xfinity and Comcast Business services and we look forward to meeting that need.”

The award, combined with its capital investment, allows Comcast to bring the nation’s largest and most reliable network to more residents and businesses in the following 13 counties:

Adams County

Beaver County

Berks County

Blair County

Cambria County

Chester County

Cumberland County

Indiana County

Lackawanna County

Luzerne County

Washington County

Wyoming County

York County

In addition to the more than $61 million awarded by the state, Washington County, in Western Pennsylvania, committed matching funding to Comcast to extend Internet service for its county residents and businesses.

“ We are excited to work together to further Comcast’s presence in Washington County,” said John Timney, Executive Director, Washington County Authority. “ Access to high speed Internet will improve quality of living for our residents, increase property values, and Comcast brings the added benefit of offering Internet Essentials and digital literacy resources for our low income households.”

Once construction for the projects is underway, residents and businesses can visit Xfinity.com/MyTown and enter their addresses for additional details on timing and future service availability.

With deep roots in Pennsylvania, including corporate headquarters in Philadelphia, Comcast’s commitment to the Commonwealth is strong. Over the last several years, Comcast has expanded its network to more than 315,000 additional homes and businesses in Pennsylvania, much of this with its private capital, while also investing nearly $2.4 billion in technology and infrastructure across the state, and offering continued value to customers such as recent increased speeds for millions of customers at no additional cost. Additionally, the company offers more than 156,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots across Pennsylvania making the network accessible to customers outside of their homes.

Comcast is also deeply committed to advancing digital equity. The company’s community partnerships in Pennsylvania have totaled more than $144 million in cash and in-kind contributions to 646 local non-profits over the last three years. This investment also includes 187 Lift Zones that provide free WiFi service to promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Powered by Xfinity

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future.

Ultimate Capacity : Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways, we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways, we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet : More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years. Unprecedented Coverage : The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. Most Reliable Connection : Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and businesses and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and businesses and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

To learn more about Comcast’s commitment and contribution to bringing Internet access to all Americans, especially residents and businesses in underserved and unserved locations, visit ComcastCorporation.com/broadband-partnerships.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.