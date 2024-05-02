Wedgewood’s Extensive Compounded Formulary Now Available on the Blue Rabbit Home Delivery Platform

SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since its strategic merger with Blue Rabbit in June 2023, Wedgewood has evolved its position as the nation’s leading veterinary compounding pharmacy to become a comprehensive veterinary pharmacy solutions provider. Today, the combined company announces the full integration of Wedgewood’s extensive compounded formulary on the Blue Rabbit home delivery platform, marking a significant milestone in the merger.

Blue Rabbit launched in January and has become a cornerstone of Wedgewood’s offering. The platform provides veterinarians with a white-labeled online storefront that now includes Wedgewood’s vast formulary of compounded medications, as well as commercial medications, pet food, preventatives, and supplements—all integrated with the practice PIMS and delivered to animal owners’ homes with just a few clicks. Blue Rabbit also helps veterinarians compete with online pet stores by bringing their own clients an exceptional and convenient shopping and delivery experience.

Antoinette Osswald, office manager at Reidville Road Animal Hospital, stated, “ We have had awesome customer service through the whole transition process. We have used previous online pharmacies in the past but none compare to the ease and professionalism of Blue Rabbit. Our clients also find it easier to navigate.”

Wedgewood’s CEO, Marcy Bliss, stated: " Veterinarians told us they needed a home delivery platform that would allow them to easily and quickly prescribe and deliver comprehensive care to their patients—including commercial medications, diets, supplements, and, of course, Wedgewood’s trusted compounds. We merged with Blue Rabbit last year to bring such a platform to the market. Now, everything a veterinarian needs to ensure their patients receive the medications and diets that meet their unique needs is at their fingertips all on one platform.”

By adding Wedgewood’s compounds to the Blue Rabbit platform, veterinarians and their clients gain access to compounds with extended Beyond-Use Dates (BUDs), thanks to strategic investments Wedgewood made in anticipation of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) changes that went into effect on November 1, 2023. The new USP standards significantly reduced the BUDs of many compounded medications unless they went through extensive testing. Understanding the challenges these changes would pose for veterinarians and their patients, Wedgewood invested in a 503B outsourcing facility in 2020 (operating under FDA registration and cGMP standards), acquired its own private analytical testing laboratory, and conducted stability and sterility tests that allow them to assign the longest possible BUDs in compliance with the new standards.

Veterinarians are invited to discover the benefits of Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood through a free 30-minute demo to learn how this platform can boost practice profitability and enhance patient care.

Schedule a demo [HERE] to see how Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood can help drive optimal outcomes for your patients and your practice. Learn more at BlueRabbit.vet.

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medication and clinical pharmacy services. Its recent merger with Blue Rabbit enables the company to provide veterinarians with a next-generation platform to streamline patient care and marks a significant evolution in services. Together Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and over one million animals annually.