Confluence Partners with Northfield to Enhance Multi-Factor Risk and Performance Attribution Analytics

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider of regulatory, analytical and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Northfield Information Services (“Northfield”), a leading portfolio management analytics provider. The partnership offers Confluence Revolution users seamless access to multi-factor attribution analytics for risk and performance, based on award-winning Northfield models.

Revolution clients will now be able to access Northfield’s innovative multi - factor risk models. Existing Revolution clients can immediately benefit from analysis with Northfield’s factor models.

“Multi-factor risk analysis across asset classes has become a key industry practice for our customers. They are looking for a comprehensive tool that can easily provide in-depth factor level analysis of both risk and performances,” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director, Analytics at Confluence. “That’s why we set out to partner with Northfield, to enhance our award-winning risk modelling and performance attribution capabilities with additional insight of a multi-factor approach."

“We’re very excited to collaborate with Confluence to empower clients with integrated access to advanced analytical tools enabling informed decision making,” said Northfield Founder and President, Dan diBartolomeo. “Northfield has been providing factor-based analyses that allow both asset managers and investors to understand the contributions to risk and performance of a selected array of portfolio characteristics. The attributes framing the analysis are chosen to be both pervasive across a broad universe of assets, and persistently important through time. The output can confirm whether strategic mandates are being followed and illustrate which aspects of a strategy represent attractive risk/reward tradeoffs. These benefits have made factor driven risk assessment and performance attribution predominant methodologies among sophisticated investors since the 1970s.”

Confluence’s Revolution Performance platform provides investment professionals with in-depth performance attribution and risk analytics services. Adding Northfield to this solution enhances clients’ analysis of multi-asset class portfolios.

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back offices. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset servicers, and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed, and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 750+ employees in 15 offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

About Northfield

Northfield is a premier portfolio management analytics provider and thought leader. Renowned for in-depth research and unparalleled expertise in risk management and quantitative analysis, Northfield delivers state-of-the-art risk management solutions that provide investment decision-makers with actionable insights. Founded in 1985, Northfield delivers solutions to over 200 clients worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Tokyo, and Sydney. For more information, please visit: www.northinfo.com.