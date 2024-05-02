InsideTracker Partners with FITNESS SF to Bring Health Personalization to Gym Members and Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InsideTracker, the leading personalized health analysis and data-driven wellness guide, today announced an innovative partnership with FITNESS SF, the premier fitness destination in the San Francisco Bay Area. Together, they will reinvent the approach to holistic health by pairing diagnostics with personalized health recommendations for memberships and training courses to enhance education and performance.

InsideTracker and FITNESS SF will develop a fully integrated program for both members and staff, including more than 35 thousand clients, trainers, coaches, and dieticians. The reimagined membership will include access to InsideTracker analytics and personalized recommendations, including biannual blood biomarker tests and a one-time DNA analysis to establish baseline levels and track progress. The rollout of this partnership will begin with all internal employees and then extend to the wider member base.

InsideTracker services will also be bundled into personal training packages, empowering FITNESS SF coaches and trainers to better personalize member regimes based on the unique needs and opportunities identified by InsideTracker’s analytics and guidance. The partners have also tapped the Institute of Motion (IoM) to leverage its expertise in Applied Health and Human Performance to enhance the professional development of FITNESS SF coaches and help scale education throughout this collaboration.

"The partnership between InsideTracker and FITNESS SF represents a new level of accessibility in personalized health and fitness," said Rony Sellam, CEO of InsideTracker. "Combining InsideTracker's advanced technology with FITNESS SF's expertise will redefine the way individuals approach their health and wellness and deliver a better experience to gym members focused on long-term health."

InsideTracker has empowered individuals to take control of their wellness journeys for the past 14 years and is eager to contribute to the paradigm shift of human performance by sharing actionable health insights with the wider fitness ecosystem. This collaboration with FITNESS SF is the first step towards the larger transformation of data-driven, in-person fitness across gyms and health clubs.

FITNESS SF's unique ecosystem incorporates expert coaching, robust physical locations, and a community-driven marketplace, forming a foundational network poised to navigate the future of fitness. InsideTracker brings its advanced diagnostics and a tailored recommendation engine to the table, reinforcing the personalization of fitness regimens with precise, actionable data. This approach ensures that each member's wellness plan is uniquely aligned with their individual health metrics.

To complement the execution of these efforts, the IoM will use its deep understanding of health data and diagnostics to enrich the recommendation engines and synergies between the partners, further integrating sophisticated analytics into the day-to-day operations of the fitness centers.

"We are charting a new course by merging the worlds of gyms and healthcare diagnostics. Our dedication to an emerging future is shown through our commitment to personalized diagnostics that produce significant results. This venture is powered by the collaboration of three innovative companies," said Zsolt Jackovics, President of FITNESS SF.

Together, these three entities synergize to forge an emerging future in fitness, where data-driven insights and community trust pave the way for a healthier, more informed society. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the fitness industry, setting new standards for how fitness centers can operate as holistic wellness providers and empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals like never before.

To learn more about InsideTracker, FITNESS SF and IoM, visit InsideTracker.com, FitnessSF.com, and InstituteofMotion.com.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 and created by experts in the fields of aging, genetics, and biometric data, InsideTracker is the first healthspan optimization platform to combine blood diagnostics, self-reported lifestyle habits, wearable data, and DNA scores to provide users with a detailed look at their unique health profile. InsideTracker provides a personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide designed to help you live healthier longer. The platform is truly science-backed, synthesizing peer-reviewed research studies and cutting-edge A.I. technology to create personalized recommendations for members. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in PLOS One, Current Developments in Nutrition, and Scientific Reports. Follow InsideTracker on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About FITNESS SF

Seeking a more local, community-driven approach towards health, fitness and overall wellness, FITNESS SF was founded in 2012 to make the San Francisco Bay Area a happier, healthier place to live. Locally owned and operated, FITNESS SF's mission is "Creating Opportunities, Realizing Potential." We are dedicated to fostering a dynamic community that supports members in achieving their fitness goals and leading healthier lives, anchored in the three foundational pillars of wellness: physical, mental, and social. FITNESS SF is a proud partner and board member of the California Fitness Alliance and has eight locations across the Bay Area.

About the Institute of Motion (IoM)

IoM is an Applied Health and Human Performance company. Since 2007, we continue to provide innovative solutions in the arenas of health care, wellness, fitness and human performance through technology, coaching, design, consultation and education.

Our mission is to help people and organizations improve their Health and Human Performance ecosystem, so they can do whatever it is they love most. In 2016, IoM joined forces with Sport Singapore for research and development of the concept and framework that would become Active Health - A Nationwide Initiative around Health. As partners, SportSG and IoM share a commitment to growing the marketplace for Health and Human Performance, and advocating for a focus on well-being as a driver for growth in society.

IoM consults with many of the top health and wellness companies in the world, providing them with science and strategy for client care. Companies such as Nike, Apple, Pennington Biomedical, the American Council on Exercise, Fitness Australia, Sport Singapore and many more have used IoM to shape a new vision for health and human performance.