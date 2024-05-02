Weber County and Qnergy Expand Methane Abatement Project to Eliminate More Than 95% of Methane Emissions at Closed Landfill

OGDEN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weber County has partnered with Qnergy to install a Methane Destruction System at the closed County landfill located next to the Weber County Archery Park. The methane harvested will be utilized for carbon credits that will fund the project and generate revenue, and in turn, help protect the environment from potent greenhouse gas.

In August 2023, the County and Qnergy kicked off a pilot program to convert the methane emitted from the closed landfill into on-site electricity. Because of the pilot program’s success, the County and Qnergy have expanded the project to abate more than 95% of methane emissions from the closed landfill.

“We’re taking a closed landfill that emits greenhouse gas and repurposing it,” said Weber County Economic Development Director Stephanie Russell. “Methane is very harmful to the environment and we’re not only abating it, but harvesting it into renewable energy. Weber County is the first county in Utah to do this.”

The Methane Destruction System comprises a Qnergy PowerGen that powers an enclosed flare system. The PowerGen is Qnergy’s proprietary technology based on a Free Piston Stirling Engine that converts the methane into reliable, utility-grade electricity. Meanwhile, the flare enables complete methane destruction. Together, the system generates carbon credits that will bring in a revenue stream while eliminating emissions from the site.

“Qnergy is proud to partner with our home county to eliminate methane emissions from the landfill neighboring a public park. This installation is in line with our strategy to turn closed landfills from liabilities into assets,” says Qnergy’s CEO, Ory Zik. “We’re eager to deploy additional units throughout Utah and beyond.”

The County is working with cities to expand the project to other closed landfills and is looking to possibly install solar panels on the County’s closed landfill. A press conference will be held in August to officially announce the expansion and share results, progress, and future plans.

ABOUT WEBER COUNTY

Founded in 1850, Weber County occupies a stretch of the Wasatch Front, part of the eastern shores of the Great Salt Lake, and much of the rugged Wasatch Mountains.

ABOUT QNERGY

Qnergy is dedicated to solving the distributed methane challenge. Leveraging the exceptional capabilities of our linear Free Piston Stirling Engine, we harness low-grade, otherwise polluting, methane into useful power. We have already deployed thousands of units, leading to emission reduction of millions of tonnes of CO2e.