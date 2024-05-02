Harbor Capital Advisors Expands Growing ETF Lineup and Extends Strategic Partnership with IR+M

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Harbor"), an asset manager that curates a suite of actively managed ETFs, mutual funds, and collective investment trusts, has added the Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF to its growing ETF offerings, extending its strategic partnership with Income Research + Management (IR+M).

The Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (Ticker: AGGS) seeks total return by investing primarily in U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities.

Why AGGS and Why IR+M?

For 37 years, IR+M has managed U.S. dollar-denominated fixed income portfolios and focused on seeking consistent investment results while providing exceptional client service. The firm, which maintains a duration-neutral posture relative to the benchmark, uses a disciplined, bottom-up security selection approach. With AGGS, the team invests in investment-grade bonds, and includes a moderate exposure to higher-rated high-yield securities.

“We launched the Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF to specifically address the need for a consistent, conservative approach to fixed income investing that focuses on security selection,” said Kristof Gleich, President, and CIO at Harbor Capital Advisors. “We believe clients want that unwavering approach during varying market conditions, and now they can access it in an ETF.”

“We are thrilled to grow our Harbor partnership with the introduction of AGGS, and we look forward to delivering compelling investment results for investors,” added Bill O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of IR+M.

Consider AGGS for investors seeking risk-adjusted returns from their fixed-income allocation or as a complementary allocation to a fixed income option that may leverage macro calls, derivatives, or currency to seek returns.

Harbor also offers the Harbor Core Bond Fund (Ticker: HACBX) and Harbor Core Plus Fund (Ticker: HABDX) with subadvisor IR+M.

About Harbor Capital

Harbor Capital Advisors is an asset manager with an AUM of $56.8 billion as of March 31, 2024 and is known for prudently curating a suite of active ETFs, mutual funds, and collective investment trusts from boutique managers. Advisors looking for distinct and differentiated investment options for their clients’ portfolios often connect with our obsession to find what we believe are the best and most bold solutions that have the potential to produce compelling risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.harborcapital.com.

About IR+M

IR+M is a privately-owned, independent, fixed income investment management firm that serves institutional and private clients. IR+M’s investment philosophy and process are based on its belief that careful security selection and active risk management provide superior results over the long-term. IR+M had $98 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit incomeresearch.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a Harbor fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this and other information, visit harborcapital.com or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, principal loss is possible. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The ETF is new and has limited operating history to judge.

AGGS: There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Fixed income investments are affected by interest rate changes and the creditworthiness of the issues held by the Fund. As interest rates rise, the values of fixed income securities held by the Fund are likely to decrease and reduce the value of the Fund's portfolio. There may be a greater risk that the Fund could lose money due to prepayment and extension risks because the Fund invests, at times, in mortgage-related and/or asset backed securities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size, in which case the Board of Trustees may determine to liquidate the Fund. High-yield investing poses additional credit risk related to lower-rated bonds. Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV). Market price returns are based upon the closing composite market price and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

HACBX and HABDX: There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Fixed income investments are affected by interest rate changes and the creditworthiness of the issues held by the Fund. As interest rates rise, the values of fixed income securities held by the Fund are likely to decrease and reduce the value of the Fund's portfolio. There may be a greater risk that the Fund could lose money due to prepayment and extension risks because the Fund invests, at times, in mortgage-related and/or asset backed securities.

Duration is a commonly used measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security, or the aggregate market value of a portfolio of debt securities, to change in interest rates. Securities with a longer duration are more sensitive to changes in interest rates and generally have more volatile prices than securities of comparable quality with a shorter duration.

The views expressed herein may not be reflective of current opinions, are subject to change without prior notice, and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to purchase a particular security.

Harbor Funds Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor of the Harbor Mutual Funds.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Distributor of the Harbor ETFs.

