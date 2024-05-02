Arta Launches Embedded Valuables Insurance Product in Partnership with Chubb to Expand its Suite of Consumer Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Arta, the leader in e-commerce technology for sellers of high-value goods and collectibles, is announcing the launch of valuables insurance, which will enable businesses to offer their customers comprehensive insurance protection for personal property, such as art, antiques, trading cards, sports memorabilia, luxury goods, and jewelry. The new insurance offering, which is delivered digitally and at the point-of-sale, is underwritten by and made in partnership with Chubb, a world leader in high-net-worth insurance.

Arta has already protected over $500 million worth of collectibles while in transit. Now, as part of the purchase process and through frictionless quoting, Arta offers buyers the option to purchase coverage that protects against damage, theft, and loss after delivery. Collectors can easily add other treasured items to their coverage and manage endorsements in one place. The news comes during an exciting year for Arta, which adds Heritage Auctions, Rago Wright, Alt, and Freeman’s | Hindman, among others, to its client roster and is set to launch checkout products later this year.

“ We’re committed to helping our clients improve the e-commerce experience for their customers. As we continue to expand into collector services, including valuables insurance, we enable our clients to offer a more complete purchase experience,” notes Adam Fields, Arta CEO and Founder. “ We know it takes buyers time and energy to search for and acquire coverage once their valuable purchase is safe at home. We’re uniquely positioned to make it easier for the buyer by leveraging object information collected during checkout, ultimately decreasing the time it takes to purchase a policy.”

Ana Robic, Division President, North America Personal Risk Services for Chubb said, “ At Chubb, we have deep expertise in protecting valuables, including newly acquired treasures. We’re pleased to partner with Arta to expand their suite of insurance offerings and to offer more collectors the industry-leading protection Chubb provides.”

Valuable articles insurance is one of many collector products Arta is launching this year as it expands investment in minimizing friction and maximizing conversions during the collectible buying process. Current development efforts focus on enabling a digital checkout experience, including payment processing, diverse payment methods, and buyer-optimized experiences. For more information about valuables insurance, visit arta.io/valuables-insurance.

About Arta

Arta is transforming the collectible commerce experience for buyers and sellers alike. As the only platform that pairs commerce technology with global end-to-end fulfillment and insurance services, Arta is designed to help merchants, marketplaces, and auction houses accelerate ecommerce by automating everything from payments and checkout to shipping, tracking, and insurance. Businesses like Sotheby’s, Bonhams, Heritage Auctions, Artsy, and Rago Wright partner with Arta to drive revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve buyer experiences. The company is headquartered in New York, with global operations in over 65 countries.