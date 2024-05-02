Portkey.ai Partners with F5 to Deliver Reliable, Secure Enterprise AI Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portkey.ai, a leading provider of AI gateway and observability solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), a global leader in multicloud application security and delivery. The collaboration aims to revolutionize the deployment, management, and monitoring of Large Language Model (LLM) applications, enabling businesses to harness the power of AI with unprecedented efficiency, reliability, and security.

Through this partnership, Portkey.ai's innovative AI gateway and observability suite is integrated with F5 Distributed Cloud Services, enabling organizations to deliver intelligent, high-performing, and secure AI applications at scale. The combination of Portkey.ai's expertise in LLM deployment and F5's robust application delivery and security capabilities creates a powerful solution that addresses the critical challenges faced by enterprises leveraging AI.

Key benefits of the Portkey.ai and F5 partnership include:

Intelligent LLM Orchestration: Portkey.ai's AI gateway intelligently routes API requests to the most suitable LLM backend based on model capabilities, performance, and availability, ensuring optimal response quality and efficiency.

High Availability and Scalability: F5 Distributed Cloud Services' advanced load balancing and traffic management capabilities ensure the seamless distribution of workloads across multiple Portkey.ai instances, maintaining high availability and performance even during peak demand.

Automated Failover and Resilience: Portkey.ai's built-in failover mechanisms automatically detect and reroute traffic to alternative LLM backends in case of issues, guaranteeing uninterrupted service. F5's application delivery features facilitate smooth traffic transitions, minimizing downtime.

Comprehensive Observability and Insights: Portkey.ai's observability suite provides real-time logs, metrics, and traces, offering valuable insights into LLM performance, usage patterns, and application health. These insights empower organizations to optimize their AI deployments and make data-driven decisions.

Enterprise-Grade Security: F5 Distributed Cloud Services' Web App and API Protection (WAAP) features fortify the AI application stack, protecting against sophisticated cyber threats and ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of data.

"Our partnership with F5 marks a significant milestone for us in our mission to empower enterprises with reliable and controlled AI applications," said Rohit Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Portkey.ai. "By integrating F5's cutting-edge application security and delivery solutions with our AI gateway and observability suite, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses to deploy and manage AI applications at scale. This collaboration will drive innovation and empower organizations across industries to harness the power of large language models with confidence and scale."

"We are excited to partner with Portkey.ai to help joint customers securely deliver AI workloads in multi-cloud environments, leveraging F5 Distributed Cloud Services’ secure multicloud networking," said Pranav Dharwadkar, VP, Product Management at F5. "This collaboration exemplifies F5’s commitment to enabling organizations to deploy and manage cutting-edge technologies while ensuring the highest standards of performance, availability, and security."

The Portkey.ai and F5 partnership has far-reaching implications for the AI industry, setting a new standard for AI application deployment and management. Enterprises across various sectors, from healthcare to finance, can now deliver high-performing, secure, and reliable AI applications that drive business growth and enhance customer experiences.

The Portkey.ai and F5 joint solution is now available to enterprises seeking to deploy and manage AI applications with unparalleled reliability, control, and security. To learn more about how Portkey.ai and F5 are revolutionizing enterprise AI application delivery, please visit F5 and Portkey.ai respective blogs: F5, Portkey.ai.

About Portkey.ai

Privately held and founded in 2023, Portkey.ai is a leading provider of AI gateway and observability solutions. Their cutting-edge solutions simplify the deployment and monitoring of Large Language Model apps for enterprises worldwide. With a focus on efficiency, reliability, and control, Portkey.ai enables businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while ensuring seamless performance and governance. For more information please visit https://portkey.ai/ and follow on LinkedIn.

F5 and other F5 product and service names may be trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.