Lundy Expands Partnership with MetroList to Unlock the Future of Real Estate Search with Voice Interface for Consumers Across the MLS System

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lundy, Inc., the most comprehensive property search engine available by voice, is revolutionizing the real estate industry by expanding its partnership with MetroList, Northern California’s largest multiple listing service, and Rapattoni to introduce a state-of-the-art voice interface. This new feature will be available on MetroList.com, the public-facing real estate portal, and integrated within the professional MLS system used by real estate agents.

Consumer enhancements:

Voice-Enabled Search: Homebuyers can now use voice commands to search for properties on MetroList.com, making it easier and more intuitive than ever for consumers to find their dream home.

LundyAI Core: The system employs advanced natural language processing technology to understand and process spoken queries accurately.

Agent enhancements:

Voice-Activated MLS Interaction: Real estate agents can manage listings, save searches, and schedule showings through voice commands, streamlining workflows and increasing efficiency.

Hands-Free Listing Management: The new functionality allows agents to walk around their new listings, saying what they see, while the system pushes that data into the MLS, enhancing accuracy and convenience.

Dave Howe, CEO of MetroList, emphasized the strategic importance of the update, “This integration isn’t just an enhancement of our platform—it’s a significant leap into the future of real estate. We are excited to offer our users a tool that combines convenience with cutting-edge technology.”

Ralph Hoover, President and COO of Rapattoni Corporation, said, “We are excited to partner with Lundy and see the latest cutting-edge voice technology showcased in our MLS System. MetroList was a natural choice. Their staff and leadership are always blazing new trails in our industry and are the best group of people you could work with.”

“Our aim at Lundy Inc. is to pioneer an advanced voice assistant that transforms how real estate agents and consumers engage with technology,” said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy Inc. “This collaboration with MetroList marks a significant step forward in realizing that vision. Together we're ready to make that leap into the future of real estate interactions.”

The rollout of these innovative features will begin on MetroList.com and be followed by integration into the MLS system, ensuring a smooth transition for users and continuous service enhancements.

MetroList Services, Inc.:

MetroList Services Inc. is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 22,500 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for more than 35 years, is the largest MLS in Northern California and serves a geographic market area covering over 10,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses.

About Rapattoni:

Rapattoni Corporation has been serving the real estate industry since 1970. The company provides integrated products and services for real estate associations and MLS organizations, including the Rapattoni MLS, industry-leading association management software, property records services with Atlas Tax, the Connect Dashboard web portal, and additional Website Services, along with hosting and technical support for each product. Rapattoni's headquarters are in Westlake Village, California.

About Lundy Inc.:

Lundy Inc. is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its innovative voice interface, Finding Homes, which offers access to property listings through voice command, made possible by its LundyAI Core language-modeling technology. The company equips agents and brokers with the capabilities of superpowered voice assistants, significantly elevating their operational effectiveness and establishing new industry benchmarks.