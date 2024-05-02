NCR Voyix and Olo Expand Long-Standing Partnership to Satisfy Restaurants’ Guest Data Needs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, and Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, are expanding their long-standing partnership with the integration of Olo solutions onto the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform.

This collaboration further integrates two open platforms, both with deep expertise serving complex, enterprise restaurants with sophisticated operations, into a unified cloud-based architecture that enhances the guest experience for restaurant brands of all sizes.

The partnership integrates Olo’s Order, Pay and Engage solutions, which will be instrumental in supporting the restaurant industry’s increasing adoption of digital solutions, simplifying ordering and payments for guests and employees at scale, as part of the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform. Together, the two companies support restaurants embracing digital innovation that better enables them to deliver holistic, exceptional guest experiences through technology and data collection.

“The restaurant industry is transforming from disjointed physical and digital guest experiences to unified, consistent guest experiences across all channels that seamlessly blend together,” said Benny Tadele, EVP & president of NCR Voyix, Restaurants. “Brands that are leveraging the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform are accelerating their transformations and operating at the speed of the consumer, unlocking even greater value in personalization and data consolidation.”

Olo’s ecosystem of 300-plus integrated technology providers proves that collaboration is the best way to help accelerate the restaurant industry’s digital transformation.

“This new chapter of our partnership creates a unified, digital approach to POS transactions and takes restaurants one step closer to making every guest feel like a regular,” said Noah Glass, founder & CEO of Olo. “Today, only 16% of restaurant transactions are digital. This deeper integration with Pay and Engage will arm restaurants with higher volumes of data to cater to evolving guest expectations and drive more personalized experiences.”

Olo Order integrations with the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform are live now. Integration with Olo’s Pay and Engage solutions will be live later this year.

About NCR Voyix

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 40 countries across the globe.

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 300 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.