Marsh McLennan Agency acquires AC Risk Management

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of AC Risk Management (ACRM), an independent commercial lines brokerage based in Melville, New York. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, ACRM primarily offers property/casualty insurance to businesses in the region, with a particular focus on the construction industry. All ACRM employees, including CEO Matt Avellino, will continue working out of their existing Melville office.

“With their commercial line expertise and construction industry specialization, the ACRM team will be a great addition to Marsh McLennan Agency,” said Jerry Alderman, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s Northeast region. “We are looking forward to this opportunity to work with businesses in the Long Island community and help them address their constantly evolving risk mitigation needs.”

Mr. Avellino added: “We have always been committed to helping clients identify their risks and prevent claims before they happen. As part of Marsh McLennan Agency, our team will gain access to advanced tools and technologies, enabling them to provide enhanced solutions for client exposures, in addition to high-quality professional growth resources.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement & wealth, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 10,000 colleagues and 180 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With more than 45,000 colleagues advising clients in over 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit marsh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.