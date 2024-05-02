Pacific Islands Primary Care Association and HealthEfficient Partners with eClinicalWorks to Expand Community Access to Comprehensive Health Center Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced today that three community health centers in the Pacific Islands region have selected eClinicalWorks’ comprehensive health center solutions to support their clinical and operational needs.

The health centers are participants in the “Pacific Islands Electronic Health Initiative,” a federally funded project led by the Pacific Islands Primary Care Association (PIPCA) and its partner HealthEfficient, a not-for-profit organization based in New York. The initiative aims to achieve widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) among health centers in the US-affiliated Pacific Islands.

So far, the three health centers that have selected eClinicalWorks are in American Samoa, Kosrae, and Wa’ab. Kosrae and Wa’ab are located in the Federated States of Micronesia. Each health center is a member of both PIPCA and HealthEfficient. The Pacific Islands Primary Care Association promotes and supports quality primary health care throughout the Pacific Islands. HealthEfficient provides expertise on quality improvement, population health, and Health Information Technology to health centers and other providers nationwide and in the Pacific Islands.

With funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), PIPCA and HealthEfficient are facilitating their member health centers in the Pacific Islands in selecting and implementing EHRs and other HIT tools. Through their combined efforts, these three health centers will use industry-leading cloud-based eClinicalWorks solutions to enhance patient care, population health initiatives, and operational efficiency. These community health centers provide affordable, quality, and comprehensive healthcare to their islands.

HealthEfficient, PIPCA, and eClinicalWorks will now work to implement the eClinicalWorks EHR with these three health centers, and others are expected to adopt eClinicalWorks in the coming months.

“The selection and adoption of eClinicalWorks by many of our members reflects the dedication of all partners to address the digital divide in the region and improve clinical quality through technology,” said Arielle Buyum, executive director of PIPCA.

“HealthEfficient is honored to have expanded globally to work with PIPCA and eClinicalWorks in supporting our members in the Pacific Islands in adopting advanced technology to provide even better care to their patients. We’re pleased that many of our member health centers in the region have selected eClinicalWorks, which provides essential, easy-to-use tools for the modern health center, including outside the mainland US,” said Alan Mitchell, executive director of HealthEfficient.

“PIPCA and HealthEfficient are spearheading a tremendous initiative, helping member health centers in the Pacific Islands better serve their patient populations with innovative healthcare IT technology,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “This partnership will help hundreds of providers across the Pacific Islands. We look forward to continuing our support and being an essential part of their Electronic Health Initiative. Cutting-edge innovations in AI will assist PIPCA in increasing patient satisfaction and reducing physician burnout. With our revolutionary technology, health centers have access to solutions that will enhance patient engagement, streamline documentation, and help increase access to care.”

eClinicalWorks offers comprehensive health center solutions, including cloud solutions and integrations with primary care, dental, vision, value-based care, and behavioral health. Additionally, eClinicalWorks recently announced they are now an HRSA-approved EHR vendor for UDS+ submissions for health centers nationwide. With access to eClinicalWorks integrated cloud-based solutions, PIPCA’s member health centers are better equipped to provide data-driven care to care to vulnerable populations.

About Pacific Islands Primary Care Association

The Pacific Islands Primary Care Association (PIPCA) is a non-profit organization that provides training and technical assistance to community health centers in the US-Affiliated Pacific Islands (USAPI). The USAPI includes American Samoa; the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands; the Federated States of Micronesia (Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae, and Yap States); Guam; the Republic of Marshall Islands; and the Republic of Palau. Community health centers are an important part of the health care system in the USAPI providing access to a range of primary care services. PIPCA plays a key role in supporting these community health centers to improve their operations by strengthening local capacity and expertise. PIPCA supports the improvement and expansion of primary care systems specific to local needs; advocates for local and regional health care issues to expand and improve integrated systems of care; supports the building and sustaining of local and regional capacity in primary health care; and supports collaboration and networking in the region. To learn more, visit www.pacificislandspca.org.

About HealthEfficient

HealthEfficient is a not-for-profit, mission-driven organization based in New York that supports community health centers and other safety-net providers nationwide in improving clinical and operational performance through the effective use of timely, accurate, and comprehensive data. HealthEfficient turns data into actionable information and provides guidance to help members adopt proven, evidence-based approaches to performance improvement. In partnership with three Primary Care Associations (including PIPCA), HealthEfficient operates a federally-funded Health Center Controlled Network and is now one of the largest associations of community health centers in the country. For more information, please visit www.healthefficient.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.