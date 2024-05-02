Armexa Partners with ISA to Offer Standards-Based OT Cybersecurity Training

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armexa, a cybersecurity company that specializes in helping industrial companies achieve secure, safe, reliable, and compliant operations, announced today that it has recently entered into a course licensing agreement with the International Society of Automation (ISA) to deliver its industrial cybersecurity training suite of courses to clients based in North America.

Operational technology (OT) cybersecurity industry veteran John Cusimano, VP of OT Cybersecurity, will lead the program for Armexa. The company will conduct its first training in May for 100 employees of a global chemical company.

“Role-based training and awareness is crucial for the success of any program aimed at securing technology in operational environments. By combining recognized standards, quality training materials, and expert instruction, Armexa’s ISA training customers will be well-equipped with the knowledge to identify security risks, understand the impact of their decisions, and adopt practices that reduce vulnerabilities.

“With customized training that goes beyond the standard curriculum, we can incorporate elements tailored to the specific organization’s risks and needs. This means that the training not only covers essential cybersecurity concepts but also addresses the unique aspects of their operations,” said Cusimano.

The following courses are available and will be taught by Armexa’s highly experienced and qualified instructors:

Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32)

Introduction to Industrial Automation Security and the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards (IC32C)

Assessing the Cybersecurity of New or Existing IACS Systems (IC33)

IACS Cybersecurity Design & Implementation (IC34)

IACS Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance (IC37)

Courses will be available in both in-person classroom settings and virtual, instructor-led formats, making it easy for professionals everywhere to participate. Interested students who successfully complete a designated ISA/IEC 62443 training program are eligible to sit separately for the related certificate program exam.

“Armexa’s trainers bring an unprecedented wealth of practical experience, that will enhance our already industry-leading course material with examples from real-life scenarios,” said Dalton Wilson, ISA’s Managing Director of Education Services. “This approach helps participants understand how to apply their learning in everyday situations. We are excited that Armexa will be helping us bring this much-needed offering to the OT cybersecurity marketplace.”

For more information or to schedule a training, visit https://armexa.com/services/governance/industrial-cybersecurity-training/.

About Armexa

Armexa, an industrial cybersecurity company, is a team of dedicated operational technology (OT) cybersecurity experts with decades of hands-on experience working in gas plants, refineries, pipelines, manufacturing facilities and offshore facilities to help those operations run safely, reliably and securely. Armexa helps organizations build and commission OT cybersecurity programs that align with industry regulations, standards, and companies' existing IT security policies and standards. Visit Armexa.com to learn more.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.