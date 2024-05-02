Franklin County School District Announces Partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Live and On-Demand Learning Resources for All Students

EASTPOINT, Fla. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin County School District today announced a exciting partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all district students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the district, students or families. The partnership extends from now until June 30, 2030, ensuring students, educators and parents have a rich set of powerful resources for school years to come.

The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic learning resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment and Remediation Classes

SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

“Franklin County School District strives to create positive connections with students and families so students can gain academic knowledge, achieve independence and build confidence,” said Laura Raffield, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Franklin County School. “One of the district goals is to provide student-centered education and challenge students to perform at their highest potential to prepare them for college and career. Partnering with Varsity Tutors for Schools will help our students meet this goal by providing the additional academic support they need.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is now available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

Franklin County School families can access the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform by visiting the Franklin County School District website: Franklin County SD / Homepage (franklincountyschools.org). The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About Franklin County School District

Our Mission: Dedicate ourselves to the advancement of learning, provide student-centered education, and challenge all students to perform at their highest potential to prepare them for the community and world.

Our vision: To forge strong, positive connections with students so they can gain academic knowledge, achieve independence, and build confidence that will prepare them to become productive, responsible, ethical, creative and compassionate members of our society.

Beliefs and Guiding Principles:

- Make Decisions That Put Students First

- Ensure all Students are Safe and Supported

- Empower teachers to lead

- Trust, Respect and Encourage All

- Communicate Effectively Every Day

- Commitment and Consistency is the Key

- Engage, Challenge and Exceed Expectations

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors' provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats - including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.