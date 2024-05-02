Consulting Firm Committed to Helping Organizations Deploy Clean Energy Technologies Unveils New Tool to Make Grant Funding More Accessible to Organizations Across the US

Bi-weekly insights. Our ALU subscription service is your gateway to the most recent and forecasted grant opportunities, rebates, tax credits, and financial incentives available at the federal and state levels. Designed to empower your environmental department, our bi-monthly reports provide the critical insights needed to navigate the complex funding landscape. This service is perfect for organizations who need to quickly understand what opportunities are most relevant so they can effectively position their projects for competitive applications. Our goal is to help organizations secure financial support to advance clean technology and transportation projects. Explore significant investments from landmark legislation, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, with a combined total of over $1.983 trillion in funding. Receive detailed analysis of how funds are allocated, and see specific programs designed to utilize this capital.

The Agency Landscape Updates reports focus on three strategic innovation areas—grid resilience, zero-emission transportation, and seaport and airport decarbonization—and cover more than 30 agencies across the US. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Agency Landscape Updates reports focus on three strategic innovation areas—grid resilience, zero-emission transportation, and seaport and airport decarbonization—and cover more than 30 agencies across the US. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentum, an award-winning clean-tech consulting firm dedicated to accelerating clean energy projects, is proud to announce the launch of their latest innovation: "Agency Landscape Updates." This biweekly email subscription is designed to empower organizations by providing concise, public funding information across key states and federal opportunities. Topic areas include Grid Resilience, Zero-Emission Transportation, and Seaport & Airport Decarbonization.

Agency Landscape Updates offers three distinct versions of the report, each tailored to critical areas of clean energy transformation to demystify the way public agencies allocate funding. Launching May 1, 2024, the reports bring $1.98 trillion in funding within reach and present subscribers with a clear view of grants, rebates, tax credits, and financial incentives.

In today's rapidly evolving clean energy sector, securing public funding has become a pivotal element of success. However, the complexity and dynamism of the funding agency landscape pose significant challenges. Agency Landscape Updates addresses these challenges by providing subscribers with the insights necessary to navigate the landscape confidently, ensuring organizations are well-positioned to capitalize on funding opportunities.

With a track record of securing over $5.5 billion in public funding for projects with over $11 billion in total project cost, Momentum is a leader in the clean-tech consultancy space. Headquartered in Sacramento with a global reach, the company is driven by a vision of a world where clean energy, water, and transportation are abundant, affordable, and accessible to all.

Committed to a just and equitable clean energy transition, Momentum's core values of Equity First, Expect Candor, Excellence Through Collaboration, Empower Problem Solving, and Empathy-Driven Service underscore its commitment to creating sustainable, impactful solutions that commercialize clean technologies.

About Momentum

Momentum is a leading clean-tech consulting firm that facilitates the global transition to clean energy. With a rich history of developing funded projects and a suite of services, including strategic planning, fund development, project management, and commercialization, Momentum is committed to crafting and executing transformational planet-saving projects.