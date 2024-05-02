Northeast Grocery, Inc. Selects Birdzi to Enhance Shopper Communications and Personalization for Tops Friendly Markets

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced that Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Tops Friendly Markets, selected Birdzi’s personalization and analytics platform to enhance customer connections at all 148 Tops locations in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. Once fully implemented, shoppers will benefit from individualized emails and unique promotional offers, made possible by Birdzi’s bold approach to AI-driven personalization.

NGI’s shared services group, Northeast Shared Services (NSS), selected Birdzi due to its unique breadth of capabilities and modern approach to customer intelligence and engagement.

NSS will implement Birdzi’s customer intelligence and engagement platform, including Birdzi’s VISPER solution, within the Tops banner. With it, Tops will be able to leverage its entire store catalog and customer insights to generate unique offers and discounts that will be delivered through personalized communications to the regional grocer’s loyal shoppers.

“While searching for the right partner, Birdzi presented Tops with the best combination to both replace existing functionality and deepen customer personalization efforts,” said Diane Colgan, senior vice president, marketing at NSS. “We’re excited to work with the Birdzi team to provide our loyal shoppers with an even better experience, complete with increased relevancy and savings on their most important products.”

Grocers that have partnered with Birdzi have witnessed a 30% increase in shopper basket sizes, a doubling of customer store visits and a 2.5 times increase in customer retention rates through VISPER’s hyper-personalized offers. With the full implementation set to go live by the end of the third quarter of 2024, Tops management expects to soon realize similar benefits.

“Birdzi’s modern platform and reporting suite places advanced customer analytics at our fingertips,” said Sean Weiss, VP of business analytics & loyalty marketing at NSS. “It allows us to truly connect with Tops BonusPlus members through personalization at scale. We look forward to our burgeoning partnership with the Birdzi team and the opportunities for future enhancements.”

“Birdzi believes customers are at the heart of the grocery business, and we have tremendous respect for the way Tops has immersed itself into the local community and established a loyal following,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “As more grocers move towards data-centric personalization, we’re proud to help regional grocers like Tops and others harness the benefits of smart, personalized engagement.”

To learn more about Birdzi and its customer engagement platform, please visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 148 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

About Northeast Grocery

Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates.

With more than 150 years of industry leadership combined, both Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 share longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products to nourish the communities in which they operate while reducing environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com and www.topsmarkets.com.