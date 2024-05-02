Wheaties™ Celebrates Sports and Equality Champion Billie Jean King on the Iconic Orange Box

Billie Jean King makes her Wheaties Box debut celebrating her legacy as a trailblazer on and off the court with an iconic orange box. (Photo: Business Wire)

Billie Jean King makes her Wheaties Box debut celebrating her legacy as a trailblazer on and off the court with an iconic orange box. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wheaties announced today its latest limited edition box featuring icon and activist athlete Billie Jean King, a true Wheaties Champion. While this is King’s first Wheaties appearance, she’s no stranger to firsts on and off the court. She is a highly decorated tennis champion — winning 39 major titles, including a record 20 Wimbledon Championships — and was the first woman athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She’s also the first woman to have a sports venue named in her honor, and the first woman to earn over $100,000 in prize money in a single tennis season. Through her activism and drive, King has changed the perception of women’s sports.

“Billie Jean King has been defining what it means to be a Wheaties Champion for decades, as a true advocate for equality between men and women from the tennis court to the board room and beyond,” said Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director, Morning Foods. “We’re thrilled to recognize her on our newest Wheaties box cover and celebrate the strides she’s made for athletes everywhere.”

For more than 100 years, Wheaties has honored athletes who are champions in their sport and in the community, and King joins hundreds of prestigious athletes and fellow Olympians who have been celebrated with their own orange box.

“I am honored to be on the next Wheaties box to join the legacy of incredible athletes and the work we put in for our sport and our communities,” said King. “I’ve dedicated my life to equality for all, uplifting those around me and inspiring girls and women, in particular, to dream big. This box feels like a full circle moment as we celebrate the next generation of champions.”

While Wheaties continues to honor world class athletes with its signature Orange Box, the brand is also celebrating athletes everywhere with its new Wheaties Protein cereal. This new innovation from Wheaties is the highest protein cereal offering from General Mills to date with more than 20g of protein per serving and is available in two delicious flavors, Honey Pecan and Maple Almond. Wheaties Protein is available now at select Walmart stores and will be on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning this spring.

The Billie Jean King limited-edition Wheaties Box will be available at retailers nationwide this month for a suggested retail price of $6.19.

