28 Leading Brands Unveil Exclusive Discounts for National Nurses Week

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an ongoing effort to honor the critical contributions of healthcare professionals, SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, has once again partnered with 28 leading brands to provide exclusive discounts during National Nurses Week. This initiative reflects a growing trend among companies to recognize and reward the invaluable service of healthcare workers.

“SheerID is delighted to continue our partnerships with brands that understand the importance of these frontline healthcare professionals,” expressed Sai Koppala, CMO of SheerID. “Offering these exclusive deals is a testament to the brands’ recognition of the vital service nurses provide as well as a commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.”

Exclusive Deals for Nurses

Healthcare workers can look forward to exciting new offers across various sectors including apparel, travel, wellness, technology and more. Leveraging the SheerID Verification Platform, these offers are instantly accessible and securely verified. No account or membership signup is necessary.

Outdoor and Travel

Burton Snowboards : Nurses can score up to 50% off select softgoods and up to 40% select hardgoods. Offer ends 5/31, exclusions apply.

Nurses can score up to 50% off select softgoods and up to 40% select hardgoods. Offer ends 5/31, exclusions apply. CheapCaribbean Vacations : Join our ER&R Club for $150 off your next vacation, PLUS enter our heroes month giveaway for a chance to win a 3-night stay at any participating RIU Hotel & Resort.

Join our ER&R Club for $150 off your next vacation, PLUS enter our heroes month giveaway for a chance to win a 3-night stay at any participating RIU Hotel & Resort. Holland America Line : Your dedication inspires us, and we’d like to say thanks. Choose from more than 500 itineraries and receive an Onboard Credit of $100 per stateroom when you book a new cruise with Holland America Line.

Your dedication inspires us, and we’d like to say thanks. Choose from more than 500 itineraries and receive an Onboard Credit of $100 per stateroom when you book a new cruise with Holland America Line. Ikon Pass: Licensed nurses, enrolled college students, plus active duty & retired military personnel in North America

Beauty and Cosmetics

Aveda : Health Care Heroes enjoy 20% off high-performance, 100% vegan hair, skin and body care at Aveda!

Health Care Heroes enjoy 20% off high-performance, 100% vegan hair, skin and body care at Aveda! Clinique : BECAUSE WE APPRECIATE YOU. Receive 20% off your next purchase, exclusively on Clinique.com. Cannot be combined with any other promo code or layered onto existing discounts. Excludes gift sets and travel sizes.

BECAUSE WE APPRECIATE YOU. Receive 20% off your next purchase, exclusively on Clinique.com. Cannot be combined with any other promo code or layered onto existing discounts. Excludes gift sets and travel sizes. MAC Cosmetics : M·A·C Cosmetics offers 15% off to Medical Professionals for any online orders. Exclusions apply.

M·A·C Cosmetics offers 15% off to Medical Professionals for any online orders. Exclusions apply. tarte cosmetics: tarte cosmetics honors healthcare heroes with an exclusive 40% discount on all products on tarte.com, year-round. This includes our best-selling viral faves such maracuja juicy lip, tartelette XL tubing mascara, and shape tape concealer – from America's #1 concealer brand. It's our way of saying thank you for the essential work healthcare professionals do every single day.

Home and Improvement

Ashley Furniture : Nurses can enjoy 5% off the entire purchase.

Nurses can enjoy 5% off the entire purchase. Kitchenaid : Healthcare workers enjoy 15% off most products.

Healthcare workers enjoy 15% off most products. Maytag : Healthcare workers enjoy 15% off most products.

Healthcare workers enjoy 15% off most products. Purple : Nurses and medical professionals can enjoy an additional 10% off their purchase at Purple.

: Nurses and medical professionals can enjoy an additional 10% off their purchase at Purple. Whirlpool: Healthcare workers enjoy 15% off most products.

Fashion and Apparel

Boden : Nurses can enjoy 25% off $150 between May 6th - 10th.

Nurses can enjoy 25% off $150 between May 6th - 10th. Bonobos : In honor of Critical Care Recognition Month, we’ve decided to up our usual 20% off discount to 25% off for a limited time. Thank you for everything you do.

In honor of Critical Care Recognition Month, we’ve decided to up our usual 20% off discount to 25% off for a limited time. Thank you for everything you do. Helly Hansen : Your constant courage, dedication and service are essential to our safety and well-being. In appreciation, we are proud to offer you the opportunity to become a member of our Healthcare Professional Discount Program and receive 20% off when shopping at HellyHansen.com.

Your constant courage, dedication and service are essential to our safety and well-being. In appreciation, we are proud to offer you the opportunity to become a member of our Healthcare Professional Discount Program and receive 20% off when shopping at HellyHansen.com. J.Crew : Nurses, get 15% off purchases at jcrew.com when you verify online.

Nurses, get 15% off purchases at jcrew.com when you verify online. J.Crew Factory : Health-care workers and first responders receive an extra 15% off their purchase at J.Crew Factory.

Health-care workers and first responders receive an extra 15% off their purchase at J.Crew Factory. L.L. Bean : Nurses receive 10% Off their purchase at L.L. Bean!

: Nurses receive 10% Off their purchase at L.L. Bean! The North Face, a VF Company : Beginning May 6th, we are proud to offer all eligible nurses in the U.S. a 20% discount on The North Face for Nurse Appreciation Week. Exclusions Apply. Exclusions Apply.

: Beginning May 6th, we are proud to offer all eligible nurses in the U.S. a 20% discount on The North Face for Nurse Appreciation Week. Exclusions Apply. Exclusions Apply. Steve Madden : Medical Professionals can enjoy 25% off their order on stevemadden.com.

Medical Professionals can enjoy 25% off their order on stevemadden.com. UGG : Nurses, medical professionals, and first responders: enjoy 10% off full-priced styles from UGG.

Nurses, medical professionals, and first responders: enjoy 10% off full-priced styles from UGG. vineyard vines : To our healthcare heroes, THANK YOU FOR DOING WHAT YOU DO. In honor of Nurse appreciation week, enjoy 20% off your order at vineyard vines and 15% off everyday. *some exclusions apply

: To our healthcare heroes, THANK YOU FOR DOING WHAT YOU DO. In honor of Nurse appreciation week, enjoy 20% off your order at vineyard vines and 15% off everyday. *some exclusions apply VIVAIA: We appreciate the hard work that nurses do. They can visit vivaia.com to enjoy an exclusive 20% off discount.

Education and Learning

Codecademy : Nurses and healthcare workers in the US, UK, and Canada are eligible for 50% off on annual Pro and Plus memberships. Develop the skills and experience to build your career in tech.

Nurses and healthcare workers in the US, UK, and Canada are eligible for 50% off on annual Pro and Plus memberships. Develop the skills and experience to build your career in tech. edX: Nurses can save up to 20% on edX Programs and Executive Education Courses. Certain restrictions apply.

Children's Products

Dorel Juvenile : Nurses and Healthcare Professionals can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase of Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st, Tiny Love, and Cosco Kids baby products at shop.doreljuvenile.com

Nurses and Healthcare Professionals can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase of Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st, Tiny Love, and Cosco Kids baby products at shop.doreljuvenile.com Evenflo: Medical professionals can enjoy an increased discount of 25% sitewide on Evenflo.com May 5 through May 11.

Make sure to check out all the exclusive SheerID Medical Professionals Deals here.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and first responders — with personalized offers through loyalty programs, digital wallets, and more, that are gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 200,000 authoritative data sources to increase sales while mitigating fraud, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners.

SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.