BARK and Zillow Announce America’s Most Dog-Obsessed Cities for Renters

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, has teamed up with real estate marketplace Zillow to determine the top 10 cities to find dog-friendly rentals in the United States. BARK combined its thirteen years’ worth of dog data, based on BarkBox and Super Chewer subscribers, with Zillow’s extensive database of pet-friendly rentals to identify the cities that are obsessed with dogs, as well as the dog names and breeds that residents will most likely call “neighbor.”

A few of the most interesting takeaways include:

Even dog obsession is bigger in Texas: Dallas, Austin and San Antonio took the top three spots for most dog-obsessed cities.

Dallas, Austin and San Antonio took the top three spots for most dog-obsessed cities. United States of Retrievers: Unsurprisingly, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers are among the most popular dog breeds in the top dog-friendly cities. Other popular breeds include American Pit Bull Terriers and Australian Shepherds.

Unsurprisingly, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers are among the most popular dog breeds in the top dog-friendly cities. Other popular breeds include American Pit Bull Terriers and Australian Shepherds. New Yorkers love the French (Bulldogs): In New York City, French Bulldogs are the most popular breed, and it’s the only city to have French Bulldogs as the most popular breed.

In New York City, French Bulldogs are the most popular breed, and it’s the only city to have French Bulldogs as the most popular breed. If you hear someone yell ‘BEAR!’ at a dog park, it might be a…DOG: Bear is the most popular name for dogs in cities such as Indianapolis, Phoenix and Jacksonville.

“At BARK, we embrace that dogs are part of the family, and finding a home or apartment that is dog-friendly is at the top of dog people’s minds,” said Dave Stangle, VP of Brand Marketing at BARK. “We teamed up with Zillow to show dog parents the most dog-obsessed cities in the country, and where they can find rentals that are rolling out the welcome mat (and toys) for dogs.”

“The number of dog parents in the U.S. skyrocketed during the pandemic as people shifted to working from home, which really spotlighted the need for dog-friendly rentals,” said Emily McDonald, Zillow’s rental trends expert. “In collaboration with BARK, we’ve pinpointed cities that are particularly welcoming to dogs. Renters with dogs can face tough competition for a limited number of suitable rentals, but our findings highlight where the search might be easier.”

The list of the top dog-obsessed cities for renters includes:

Dog-Obsessed Cities Most Popular Dog Breeds Most Popular Dog Names #1 - Dallas, TX 1. Golden Retriever 2. Labrador Retriever 1. Bella 2. Charlie #2 - Austin, TX 1. Labrador Retriever 2. Golden Retriever 1. Winston 2. Charlie #3 - San Antonio, TX 1. Labrador Retriever 2. German Shepherd 1. Athena 2. Bailey #4 - Charlotte, NC 1. Golden Retriever 2. Labrador Retriever 1. Bailey 2. Bella #5 - Indianapolis, IN 1. American Pit Bull Terrier 2. Labrador Retriever 1. Bear 2. Bella #6 - Denver, CO 1. Labrador Retriever 2. Golden Retriever 1. Bella 2. Charlie #7 - New York, NY 1. French Bulldog 2. Golden Retriever 1. Archie 2. Charlie #8 - Phoenix, AZ 1. American Pit Bull Terrier 2. Australian Shepherd 1. Bear 2. Bella #9 - Seattle, WA 1. American Pit Bull Terrier 2. Australian Shepherd 1. Bailey 2. Charlie #10 - Jacksonville, FL 1. American Pit Bull Terrier 2. Australian Shepherd 1. Bear 2. Bella

Learn more about BarkBox and Super Chewer, BARK’s monthly themed subscriptions of clever toys and treats, at BARK.co. Renters looking to sign a new lease can filter through pet-friendly apartments tailored to your dog’s size, from Dachshunds to St. Bernards, all available on Zillow Rentals.

Methodology:

BARK’s data was compiled from over thirteen years of subscription data for BarkBox and Super Chewer, filtered by dog breed and dog name. Zillow’s data was determined by analyzing the share of pet-friendly rentals in the largest 25 cities by population size in the U.S.

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated partners and agents, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans℠, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+℠, Spruce® and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2023 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.