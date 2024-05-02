JCPenney Announces New Exclusive Collection with Country Music Sensation Walker Hayes

The collaboration, Walker Hayes for JCPenney, features upbeat clothing with down-home vibes for guys who like to keep style simple. The limited-time, exclusive collection, launching online May 4 and in-store on May 16. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney announced a new collaboration with GRAMMY Nominated country music singer-songwriter, Walker Hayes, and iHeartRadio for a limited-time, exclusive collection, launching online May 4 and in-store on May 16. The collection, Walker Hayes for JCPenney, features upbeat clothing with down-home vibes for guys who like to keep style simple.

This limited-time collection includes a laid-back lineup of twenty-five instant classics designed with functional details men love in colors that work year-round. Inspired by Walker’s personal style, this new collection offers quality, versatile cool pieces guys can wear every day. Walker Hayes for JCPenney features woven shirts, jackets, short-sleeve hoodies, casual tees, shorts, pants, and a signature cap and tee incorporating his “Duck Buck” logo, in line with his recent “Duck Buck” tour.

Available in men's sizes S-XXL, 2XLT-4XLT, the collection ranges from $20-$89 and builds on JCPenney’s ongoing commitment to make fashion truly accessible with casually cool looks at affordable prices. This collection follows another limited-time menswear line launched earlier this year, Stylus X LaDarius Campbell.

“From long nights on tour to family days that go from day to night with no slowing down, my personal style is classic and comfortable,” said country music star Walker Hayes. “When I started working on this collection with JCPenney, I wanted to make sure it captured my personal style and would be affordable to fans. Plus, I wanted guys like me to be confident picking out what to wear, no matter where they may be going, and I’m excited we were able to capture just that.”

In April, Hayes released his new project Sober Thoughts, which includes single “Same Drunk,” and announced his next headlining tour of the same name – The Same Drunk Tour. Hayes will debut his collection and perform at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One on Saturday, May 4 in Austin, TX. Fans can visit the Daytime Village at the festival, courtesy of JCPenney and check out the new collection in-person.

“There’s no better way to kick off summer than with live music, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Walker Hayes and iHeartRadio for a casual men’s collection that can be worn on repeat throughout the season,” said Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising officer for JCPenney. “It’s important to work with partners that align with our brand values. Walker is the ultimate family man and someone who supports his community – which aligns perfectly with our commitment to standing with our communities.”

Walker Hayes for JCPenney is available on JCPenney.com starting May 4 and in select stores May 16. To learn more about JCPenney's collection and collaboration with Walker Hayes, see the collection here. For more information on the Daytime Village at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One, click here.

For media assets, please visit the JCPenney Newsroom.

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT WALKER HAYES

Monument Records recording artist Walker Hayes is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama. In 2021, his smash hit “Fancy Like” topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, hit No. 1 at country radio, and gave Hayes his first GRAMMY Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song. The song was also featured in a nationwide Applebee’s commercial. That track, as well as follow up single’s “AA,” “Y’all Life,” and “Good With Me” have made Hayes one of the top selling and streamed artists in country music. His current project Sober Thoughts includes single “Same Drunk” and saw Hayes partnering with Athletic Brewing on a custom non-alcoholic beer.

Hayes has performed his music, including the Double-Platinum RIAA certified hit “You Broke Up With Me,” to national audiences on Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, and he was profiled for CBS Sunday Morning.

Hayes just announced his next headlining tour, The Same Drunk Tour, which follows his last arena tours, The Duck Buck Tour and the Glad You’re Here Tour. The Glad You’re Here Tour is the same title as the book Hayes released in 2022 with his best friend, Craig Allen Cooper, detailing his journey to finding Christ.