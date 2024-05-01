Kohl's Continues Mental Health Support with $200,000 Donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Wisconsin

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today a $200,000 commitment to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Wisconsin over two years in support of reducing stigmas around mental health and providing more resources for youth and BIPOC communities in the Milwaukee area. Kohl’s renewed support, which comes on the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, aims to increase access to the crucial mental health services that NAMI Southeast Wisconsin provides to local families, and builds on the company’s continued commitment to mental health and well-being.

“Kohl's is proud to extend our partnership with NAMI Southeast Wisconsin to further the impactful mental health work they are doing to improve the lives of Milwaukee-area families,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We have a long history of prioritizing family health and wellness here in Wisconsin, and Kohl’s is committed to our work aiding the solution to the mental health crisis our communities are facing.”

Kohl’s support of NAMI Southeast Wisconsin will help fund:

Training for NAMI staff and volunteers on trauma-informed practices

Development of new partnerships in the Milwaukee area to help build mental health programming for local nonprofits and deepen overall impact in the community

Expansion of The Lighthouse Project in schools, which provides support, system navigation and education for families in crisis

Distribution of the NAMI Ending the Silence presentation to additional Milwaukee County high schools

Research for and creation of a mental health support group for BIPOC women, serving a key need in the Milwaukee area

Delivery of Compassion Resilience Toolkit classes to support parents within communities of color and provide the skills necessary to build strength and empathy, manage daily stressors and avoid burnout

“NAMI Southeast Wisconsin exists to address the unmet and growing mental health needs of the communities we serve. We have a responsibility to critically evaluate how we are delivering on this mission promise and to seek and find new ways to reach those who need our services,” said Mary Madden, Executive Director of NAMI Southeast Wisconsin. “This grant and our collaborative relationship with Kohl’s is an incredible opportunity to deepen existing partnerships, and share resources and hope with vulnerable populations.”

Since 2022, Kohl’s has committed more than $400,000 to support NAMI Southeast Wisconsin’s mission of providing mental health resources, ending stigmas and inspiring the hope of recovery. In addition, Kohl’s partners with NAMI at the national level and has committed more than $8 million since 2021. Kohl’s is also a member of NAMI’s StigmaFree Company initiative and has partnered with the nonprofit to develop training programs and resources for its associates.

Kohl’s Ongoing Commitment to Mental Health

Kohl’s support of mental well-being stretches beyond its hometown to families and communities nationwide through national partnerships with Alliance for a Healthier Generation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the creation of physical and mental well-being resources and online tools and trauma-informed training for staff, as well as a partnership with the Sesame Workshop to develop content for their emotional well-being platform. Locally, Kohl’s also partners with Children’s Wisconsin to fund three new mental health walk-in clinics in Wisconsin and increase access to mental well-being resources.

In addition to Kohl’s support of mental health, the retailer has also given nearly $160 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits over the course of company history to help improve family health and wellness. To learn more, please visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and private brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About NAMI Southeast Wisconsin

NAMI Southeast Wisconsin’s mission is to inspire the hope of recovery and deepen the understanding of mental health conditions for individuals, families, and communities. In 2023, NAMI Southeast provided services from a lived experience perspective, free of charge, for more than 14,000 people across Milwaukee, Waukesha and Jefferson Counties. To find out more about NAMI Southeast Wisconsin’s programs and services, visit www.namisoutheastwi.org.