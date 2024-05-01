i3 Broadband Continues Expansion in Greater Rockford Area With Plans to Launch in Love’s Park

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i3 Broadband, the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic, high-speed internet service in Northern Illinois is continuing its rapid expansion in the Greater Rockford area with plans to make 100% fiber-optic internet service available to residents and business owners in Love’s Park.

i3 Broadband’s planned entry into Love’s Park is part of the company’s long-term effort to bring new or enhanced services to communities across Greater Rockford. In late January of this year, i3 Broadband officially activated roughly 5,400 fiber-optic passings in the cities of Rockford, Roscoe and Machesney Park.

“We are fully committed to bringing our affordable, reliable, high-speed fiber-optic broadband services to residents and businesses across Northern Illinois, and we are looking forward to working alongside community leaders as we complete this latest expansion in Love’s Park,” said Bill Shreffler, chief operating officer, i3 Broadband. “Whether they’re primarily using the internet for work, school or family life, we know that customers in Love’s Park and across Greater Rockford are looking for choice when it comes to their broadband service. We are thrilled to be getting to work to meet that demand.”

i3 Broadband began the early stages of launching services in and through Love’s Park in late April. The company is aiming to activate a total of approximately 14,200 passings in Greater Rockford, including several thousand in Love’s Park, by the end of 2024.

i3 Broadband is aiming to officially launch services in Love’s Park in the coming months.

Known for offering communities a quality alternative to current broadband providers, i3 Broadband brings communities today's best fiber-optic network delivering fast, reliable, high-speed broadband at competitive pricing. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, i3 Broadband is the leading competitive broadband provider in central Illinois. As part of its investment in the Greater Rockford region, the company plans to increase its local workforce as new communities are added, and plans for local office, retail, and warehousing are under way. In keeping with its commitment to the communities it serves, i3 looks forward to partnering with local organizations as part of its community outreach and engagement efforts.

i3 Broadband’s network has been nationally recognized as the Best Internet for Online Gaming in Illinois by PC Mag. i3 Broadband offers fast, reliable, symmetrical broadband at speeds that meet every user's needs up to 8 Gig. Their "smart Wi-Fi" systems ensure the in-home experience delivers the whole-home coverage people expect. To ensure equal access across the communities they serve, i3 proudly participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program.

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois, Missouri and now Northern Illinois. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Additionally, i3 is an active participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which allows ISPs to provide internet to qualifying and approved residents via this government subsidize program. Learn More about i3 Broadband here.